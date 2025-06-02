Singapore National Swimming Championship: Olympian Srihari Clocks Best Indian Time in 200m Freestyle

New Delhi: Olympian Srihari Nataraj delivered a sensational performance at the 20th Singapore National Swimming Championship, shattering the 'Best Indian Time' in the men's 200m freestyle to clinch the gold medal.

The 24-year-old, who represented India at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, clocked 1:48:66s at the Singapore Sports School on Sunday to break the previous record of 1:49.73 set by Sajan Prakash in 2021.

Nataraj, whose pet event is the 100m backstroke, had earlier won the silver medal in the 100m freestyle event.

In swimming, a timing is considered a national record only when it has been achieved at the National Aquatics Championships.

Hence, the timings clocked in other meets are called the best Indian time.