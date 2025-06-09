THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Singapore flagged container vessel, the MV Wan Hai 503, caught fire between the Beypore and Azhikkal ports on Monday.

The incident took place when the vessel was around 78 nautical miles off Beypore. Following multiple explosions and the subsequent fire on board, around 50 containers fell into the sea.

The 270-meter-long vessel had left Colombo port on June 7 and was slated to arrive in Mumbai on June 10. Of the 22 crew members on board, 18 jumped into the sea and are currently in rescue boats, while four crew members are reported missing after attempting to fight the initial fire.

Of the four crew members who suffered severe burns, the condition of two is stated to be critical. The injured crew members are likely to be taken to Mangalore for treatment. However, arrangements have also been made in Kozhikode and Kannur as well for providing emergency treatment to the injured crew members.

While efforts continue to rescue the affected people, Defence Public Relations Officer based in Kochi has confirmed that the vessel remains on fire and adrift.

Earlier, in Kozhikode, the agent of M V Van Hai 503 contacted Baby Memorial Hospital authorities to request emergency treatment arrangements. Hospital authorities were informed to have ten ambulances on standby. They also confirmed that treatment facilities are available at hospitals in both Kozhikode and Kochi.

The government has directed the district collectors of Kannur, Kozhikode and Ernakulam to make the necessary arrangements. The ship was reportedly carrying cargo that could easily ignite.

The Maritime Operations Centre (MOC) in Mumbai alerted its counterparts in Kochi about a reported nderdeck fire around 10.30 am on Monday. In response, the Indian Navy and Coast Guard launched a coordinated rescue operation. Three Coast Guard interceptor boats from Kochi, along with additional units from Beypore, were deployed to the site.

According to the Defence Public Relations Officer , INS Surat, which was scheduled to enter Kochi , was diverted to assist the distressed vessel.

An Indian Coast Guard press statement indicated that a distress alert was received from the vessel, reporting an explosion and subsequent fire onboard one of the containers, located 88 nautical miles from the coast of Beypore. The vessel had departed from Colombo, Sri Lanka , with 22 crew members on board and was en route to Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai.

Upon receiving the information, Indian Coast Guard assets were immediately redirected for coordinated rescue operations for the crew. By 12.40 pm, the fire had spread to other containers, prompting the crew to abandon the vessel. The ICG Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre in Mumbai diverted the MV One Marvel, which successfully rescued 18 members of the crew.

Among the 18 crew members rescued, one is reported to have serious injuries. Four crew members, including two Taiwanese, one Indonesian and one Myanmarese, are currently missing following the explosion. An ICG Dornier aircraft is maintaining overhead supervision of the vessel for real-time assessment.