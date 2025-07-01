Sigachi Pharma Blast: Toll Rises To 34

Sangareddy: The toll in the explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Pashamylaram has rose to 34, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

"Several bodies have been found under the debris while removing it. As many as 31 bodies have been extricated from the debris while three died in hospital while undergoing treatment. The last leg of the rescue operation is still going on," district Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj told PTI.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would visit the accident site Tuesday morning, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha said. He would also visit the injured receiving treatment at the Patancheru hospital. The CM has already issued directions to provide aid to the bereaved families.

The fatal accident on Monday is suspected to have been caused by a chemical reaction.

Sigachi Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering advancements in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services, according to the company's website.