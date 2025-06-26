SI, Constable From AP Die In Road Mishap At Kodad

Nalgonda: A sub-inspector and a constable from Andhra Pradesh died on the spot and two others suffered injuries in a road accident on National Highway 65 at Durgapur Crossroads, on the outskirts of Kodad in Suryapet district, in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Alamuru police station SHO K. Ashok and constable Jeevan Blesson. Head constable Subramanyam Swamy and a private driver Ramesh were injured.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 4.45 am when the car carrying the four rammed into a parked lorry at Durgapur Crossroads. They were en route to Hyderabad from Alamuru to investigate a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The injured were shifted by ambulance to the area hospital at Kodad. Their condition is reported to be stable. Preliminary investigation suggests that overspeeding and drowsy driving may have led to the crash.