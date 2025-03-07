Sharmila cheated me, lost all affection towards her: Jagan

Former chief minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy accused his sister Y.S. Sharmila's greediness for the transfer of Saraswati Power shares in the name of his mother.

According to a pre-meditated plan, Sharmila got the shares transfers keeping our mother YS Vijayamma as a dummy head in the front.

Jagan told the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that his sister Y.S. Sharmila was trying to cheat him, bringing their mother Y.S. Vijayamma to the forefront.

Jagan informed the NCLT that he could understand his mother's agony on being caught up in the Saraswati Power shares controversy. He said that he has respect towards his mother but that he filed the petition to confront his sister's illegal acts.

Jagan, his wife Bharati Reddy and Classic Realty filed a petition urging NCLT to restore their shares by revising the shareholders' names in Saraswati Power and Industries Private Limited.

Jagan filed an affidavit responding to the petitions of his mother, Saraswati Power director Chagari Janardhan Reddy and also Sharmila's appeal to remove Jagan's name from the Saraswati Power Shareholders list.

Jagan told the NCLT that he had lost all the affection he had towards Sharmila due to her illegal and tricky activities. He alleged that Sharmila was trying to snatch his assets.

Sharmila and her team created fabricated affidavits with old dates and tried to mislead the Tribunal, Jagan said.

The NCLT scheduled the next hearing to April 3.