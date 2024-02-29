Shahjahan Sheikh, prime accused in Sandeshkhali attack arrested

Absconding Trinamul Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, the prime accused of the violent mob attack on an Enforcement Directorate team, sexual exploitation of women and land grab at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal, was arrested by the state police early Thursday.Shahjahan was on the run for over the last 55 days after orchestrating the daylight attack on the ED team that raided his residence at Sandeshkhali in the ration scam on January 5 this year.His arrest however came a day after a division bench of the Calcutta High Court gave a free hand to the CBI and ED to catch him and leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s claim that he was in safe custody of police since Tuesday midnight.Sub Divisional Police Officer (Minakhan) Aminul Islam claimed that Shahjahan was caught from Minakhan in the district. But the exact time and location of the arrest has remained secret so far.The TMC zilla parishad functionary was quietly taken to the Basirhat Court at around 5 am and kept at the court lock-up, heavily guarded by the police, before his production in front of a judge.Later additional director general (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar pointed out that the police was not able to catch Shahjahan as there was a stay of the HC on the action against him in the case earlier filed by the ED at Nyajat police station about the attack on its team.He said, “Moreover, the complaints, filed against Shahjahan on February-7-9, were based on some incidents which happened two-three years ago. It takes time to collect information and evidence in cases which are two-three years old.”Governor CV Ananda Bose, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh and BJP leaders welcomed the arrest.