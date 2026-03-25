Security Tightened at Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of RCB Matches

BENGALURU: The extent of compliance by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to the recommendations of John Michael D’Cunha Commission report on safety measures at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium will be disclosed a couple of days later, meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Seemanth Kumar Singh on Tuesday said Bengaluru police have made elaborate security arrangements at the KSCA operated M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru city for RCB to play their matches at the stadium. RCB are scheduled at the stadium on March 28 and April 5. RCB will play 5 home matches at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

Existing gates widened for easy access to the stadium while 7 gates at Cubbon Road have 28 openings. More than Cubbon road, he said, Link Road connecting M.G. Road is very important for entry to the stadium for spectators coming on Metro train while Queen’s Road will be used by players/corporate/terrace pass holders to enter and exit from the stadium.

Among a host of security measures include installation of 500 surveillance cameras and four medical triage centres attached with doctors and four beds to attend in case of emergency at the stadium, Besides, 9 ambulances will be made available within and outside the stadium to tackle the emergency situation, if any, said the Police Commissioner.

The security arrangements attained utmost significance at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium over stampede at the stadium on June 4, 2025 when a large congregation of people made desperate attempts to gain entry into the stadium to watch felicitation to RCB players on their win in IPL-2025 final. The stampede left 11 people killed and 70 others injured and it was probed by retired Justice Michael D'Cunha. He submitted his report with recommendations to be made at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

At the M. Chinnaswamy stadium, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Seemanth Kumar Singh told a press conference in Bengaluru, home team Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their matches at the stadium on March 28 and again on April 5.

“The medical triage centres at the stadium are big enough and will be set-up at four places at the stadium," said the Commissioner and he stated to help manage the crowd, the Commissioner said, “The venue of IPL matches will have Artificial Intelligence operated cameras to monitor the places of congregation.”

Seemanth Kumar Singh appealed to spectators to use Metro trains to reach the stadium to watch matches and he stated RCB has made booking parking slots available along with the booking of tickets to watch matches. The ticket bookings are only through online and on mobile based Quick Response (QR) code which will be generated 5 hours prior to the gates open at the stadium and spectators with tickets will be allowed to enter the stadium 4-hours prior to the match begins at the stadium.

Commissioner said mock drills have been conducted at the stadium to deal with emergency situations and the final evacuation drill will be held on Thursday.