Belagavi: Following threatening letters to blow up Sri Rama Mandir in Nippani, security measures have been intensified, including the installation of Closed-Circuit Cameras (CC Cameras) in the temple premises.

The first letter, discovered on February 7, was followed by a second on February 28, prompting the police to register an FIR on March 7. The letters, written in Hindi, contain messages expressing anger against Narendra Modi and Rama Mandir.

One of the letters was found inside the Rama Temple, while the other was discovered in the adjacent Hanuma Mandir.

"CC Cameras have been placed within the temple premises, and police personnel are stationed round the clock," Belagavi Superintendent of Police told Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, the BJP has raised concerns about the incident, pointing fingers at the state government.

The party conveyed its apprehension via its official handle on X, stating, "Terror activities in Karnataka were halted after the ban on PFI. However, after the Siddaramaiah government took charge, and proved itself to be a 'terror brothers' government, Karnataka has become Taliban."

Citing incidents such as pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Soudha and the blast at Rameshwar Café, and now the bomb threat to Rama Mandir at Nippani the BJP expressed discontent with the current administration.

"Rahul Gandhi has opened a hate shop in Karnataka, once referred to as the 'Sarva Janangada Shantiya Thota' (garden of peace). Despite the daily threat of bomb blasts, the dormant government remains in a deep slumber," it added.