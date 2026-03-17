Second LPG Tanker Nanda Devi Arrives at Kandla Port

New Delhi: After the Indian LPG carrier Shivalik reached India, another LPG tanker, Nanda Devi, carrying about 46,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), reached Kandla Port in Gujarat on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Shivalik, carrying around 40,000 metric tonnes of LPG, arrived at Mundra Port in Gujarat.

The chief officer of the Nanda Devi vessel said the initiative was taken by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Shipping Corporation of India, with assistance from the Indian Navy and the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy to safely cross the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that the 46,000 metric tonnes of LPG will help India amid a worldwide crisis caused by the conflict in West Asia. “I would like to thank everyone who was involved in this operation of crossing the Strait of Hormuz. The initiative was taken by the Indian Ministry, Shipping Corporation of India, with the help of the Indian Navy and the Iranian Navy. The vessel transited the Hormuz safely and is now en route to Kandla, Gujarat, carrying about 46,000 metric tonnes of LPG. This will help in the worldwide crisis of LPG. We will continue to serve LPG in the future as well,” he said.



Chief Officer LPG Nanda Devi speaks after successful transit of Straits of Hormuz. Must listen....

Thanks Seafarers, @shippingcorp , @indiannavy



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