Weather Forecast
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C and 20°C respectively.
Weather.
Max – 34° C
Min – 20.8° C
RH – 39%
Rainfall - NIL
Forecast- Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C and 20°C respectively.
Prayer timings.
March 21, 2026
1, Shawwal
Saturday
1447 H
Fajar- 05.19 am
Zohar- 12.33 pm
Asar- 04.44 pm
Magrib- 06.33 pm
Isha- 07.40 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher - 04.56 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.18 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.27 pm
MOONSET – 8.39 pm
MOONRISE – 07.39 am
Next Story