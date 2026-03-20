weather forecast 

Weather.



Max – 34° C

Min – 20.8° C

RH – 39%

Rainfall - NIL



Forecast- Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C and 20°C respectively.



Prayer timings.



March 21, 2026

1, Shawwal

Saturday

1447 H

Fajar- 05.19 am

Zohar- 12.33 pm

Asar- 04.44 pm

Magrib- 06.33 pm

Isha- 07.40 pm



Tomorrow’s Saher - 04.56 am



Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.18 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.27 pm

MOONSET – 8.39 pm

MOONRISE – 07.39 am



