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Weather Forecast

Science
20 March 2026 11:59 PM IST

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C and 20°C respectively.

Weather Forecast
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Weather.


Max – 34° C
Min – 20.8° C
RH – 39%
Rainfall - NIL

Forecast- Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C and 20°C respectively.

Prayer timings.

March 21, 2026
1, Shawwal
Saturday
1447 H
Fajar- 05.19 am
Zohar- 12.33 pm
Asar- 04.44 pm
Magrib- 06.33 pm
Isha- 07.40 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher - 04.56 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.18 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.27 pm
MOONSET – 8.39 pm
MOONRISE – 07.39 am


weather forecast 
India 
DC Correspondent
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