Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson & Omar M. Yaghi Win 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Stockholm: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced that Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M. Yaghi have been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their groundbreaking work on the development of metal–organic frameworks (MOFs).

Their pioneering research led to the creation of highly porous materials with wide-ranging applications in gas storage, catalysis, drug delivery, and environmental cleanup.

The Nobel Committee noted that their discoveries “transformed materials chemistry,” laying the foundation for innovations in clean energy and sustainable technologies.