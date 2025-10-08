 Top
Home » Science

Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson & Omar M. Yaghi Win 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Science
Sandeep Erukala
8 Oct 2025 3:27 PM IST

Trio honoured for pioneering the development of metal–organic frameworks revolutionizing materials science

Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson & Omar M. Yaghi Win 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
x
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced that Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M. Yaghi have been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their groundbreaking work on the development of metal–organic frameworks (MOFs).

Stockholm: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced that Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M. Yaghi have been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their groundbreaking work on the development of metal–organic frameworks (MOFs).

Their pioneering research led to the creation of highly porous materials with wide-ranging applications in gas storage, catalysis, drug delivery, and environmental cleanup.

The Nobel Committee noted that their discoveries “transformed materials chemistry,” laying the foundation for innovations in clean energy and sustainable technologies.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nobel Prize in Chemistry 
Sweden 
Sandeep Erukala
About the AuthorSandeep Erukala

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X