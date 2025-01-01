Sunita Williams Welcomes New Year in Space with 16 Sunrises and Sunsets

Astronaut Sunita Williams, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), is set to witness 16 sunrises and sunsets as 2025 begins. The ISS orbits Earth offering its crew multiple views of the sun rising and setting each day.



The ISS's official social media handle shared a post marking the occasion: "As 2024 comes to a close today, the Exp 72 crew will see 16 sunrises and sunsets while soaring into the New Year. Seen here are several sunsets pictured over the years from the orbital outpost."

As 2024 comes to a close today, the Exp 72 crew will see 16 sunrises and sunsets while soaring into the New Year. Seen here are several sunsets pictured over the years from the orbital outpost. pic.twitter.com/DdlvSCoKo1 — International Space Station (@Space_Station) December 31, 2024

Williams, who launched to the ISS in June aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft alongside astronaut Barry Wilmore, was initially expected to return within nine days. However, the mission extended, leading her to spend both Christmas and New Year's aboard the station.



The crew’s unique New Year celebrations highlight the remarkable experiences of life on the orbiting laboratory, even as they continue critical research and experiments for future space exploration.



