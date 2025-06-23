Scientists Reconstruct Face of 10,500-Year-Old European Woman

On June 16th, the University of Ghent in Belgium, unveiled a striking facial reconstruction of a woman who lived in what is now present day Belgium, around 10,500 years ago. The reconstruction was based on the remains of a Mesolithic woman who was discovered in 1988 in the Margaux cave near Dinant, Belgium, alongside the bodies of eight other women. According to Ghent University, the woman belonged to the last hunter-gatherer tribes of Western Europe, the Mesolithic tribe. The famous Cheddar Man from Great Britain also reportedly belonged to the same tribe. While the reconstructions show the woman to have blue eyes similar to the Cheddar Man, her skin appears to be of a lighter complexion. This discovery has challenged the previous assumptions of all European hunter-gatherers sharing the same genetic makeup, instead suggesting variations across the population.

Scientists used a combination of anatomic, genetic, and archeological data in order to pull off the feat of not just reconstructing the woman, but also her living conditions. It was carried out as part of ROAM (Regional Outlook on Ancient Migration), an interdisciplinary project which involved archaeologists, bio anthropologists, geneticists and artists, in collaboration with Dutch artists Kennis & Kennis.

According to CNN, Ghent University archaeologist Isabelle De Groote stated, “From the skull we could also tell that she was somewhere between 35 and 60 years old. She also had a nose with a high nasal bridge, which is similar to Cheddar Man. She also has strong brow ridges despite being a female.” De Groote reportedly revealed that all the bodies found in the same excavation were sprinkled with ochre, suggesting symbolic behavior. Further, the burial cave had been in use for several hundred years, indicating that the tribe had places of memory which they returned to, despite being nomadic hunter-gatherers. These findings have provided scientists with a deeper insight into the culture and intelligence of the Mesolithic people.

A reconstruction of a possible scene from daily life in the woman's community. (Image/Vakgroep Archeology/illustrator Ulco Glimmerveen)

From CNN reports, Philip Crombé, another archeologist on the team stated that new techniques have been developed since the time of the excavation, allowing for a re-analysis using new state of the art technology. The woman’s skull was also of “quite good quality”, allowing for a “very detailed reconstruction”, he added.

While the woman’s eye color, hair color, skin tone, and facial structure were based on DNA, elements such as her jewelry, tattoos, and lifestyle were carely recreated using archeological evidence from excavations in the River Meuse basin. In collaboration with artist Ulco Glimmerveen, the team used shells, pigments, remains of tools and camps to create a replica of her world, ranging from hunting techniques and transport, to the flora and fauna of the time. As for the ancient woman’s name, Ghent University has opened an online survey till June 30th, where the public can vote for their favorite name. The university has also offered an opportunity to meet the Mesolithic woman, who will be visiting museums across Belgium with a travelling exhibition starting September 2025, according to the Ghent University’s official website.