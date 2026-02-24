When to Watch the Next Lunar Eclipse if You Are in Hyderabad

A lunar eclipse is set to occur on March 3rd 2026 IST. It would be visible when the moon’s orbital plane is in line with earth and sun. The earth shadow would be cast upon the moon, creating the lunar eclipse. Lunar eclipses can be observed from anywhere on the night side of earth and often tend to last for an hour or longer.

In 2026, skywatchers are eager to know the exact dates, time, visibility details, and whether a total lunar eclipse will be seen in India and around the world.

Is Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) on Holi?

A total lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) will take place on March 3, 2026. This coincides with Holika Dahan this year. People are likely to observe ‘Sutak Kaal’ (according to astrological beliefs, this is a spiritually inauspicious time observed before and during a lunar or solar eclipse). Yet the celebrations proceed according to their scheduled times while people take necessary safety measures.

VISIBILITY FROM THE WORLD

The March 2026 total lunar eclipse will be clearly visible to people in North America, South America, and various areas of Europe, Africa, and the Pacific region. People can see the lunar eclipse according to their local moonrise and moonset times, which vary by time zone.

VISIBILITY FROM INDIA

On March 3, 2026, total lunar eclipse will have limited or no full visibility in most parts of India, as the moon may set before the total phase becomes clearly visible. However, partial phases could be seen depending on location and timing.

However, the moon will already be in eclipse as it rises in many parts of the country. This means only the final portion will be visible in some places. Meanwhile some places will observe the whole eclipse.

Start of penumbral phase: 4:58 PM IST

Start of totality: 4:58 PM IST

End of totality: 5:32 PM IST

End of penumbral phase: 7:53 PM IST

Based on available data, several cities in the northeast would be able to observe the eclipse in totality.

Dibrugarh, Assam

Obscuration: 100 percent

Start: 14:14

Maximum: 17:11

End: 19:53 IST

Totality duration: 3 hours 27 minutes 8 seconds

Guwahati, Assam

Obscuration: 100 percent

Start: 14:14

Maximum: 17:25

End: 19:53 IST

Totality duration: 3 hours 27 minutes 8 seconds

Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

Obscuration: 100 percent

Start: 14:14

Maximum: 17:17

End: 19:53 IST

Totality duration: 3 hours 27 minutes 8 seconds

In Hyderabad, this eclipse will be visible and can be viewed at around 6:22 PM IST during moonrise.

· Moonrise: ~6:22 PM IST

· Maximum Visibility: Shortly after 6:22 PM, as the moon rises while still in the Earth's shadow. Around, 6:33 PM – 6:40 PM

· End of Perumbral Phase: 7:53PM will be the end of perumbral phase

Watching a lunar eclipse is simple, as we do not require protection, as we do while observing a solar eclipse. So, when this happens, all stargazers can observe it safely from their homes.





This article is written by Satvik AVP, a student of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.