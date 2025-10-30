ISRO to Launch LVM3-M5 Communication Satellite on Nov 2

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the CMS-03 communication satellite with its LVM3 vehicle on November 2, making it the fifth operational satellite in the series.

According to ISRO, the CMS-03 multi-band communication satellite will provide services over a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass. "India's LVM3 launch vehicle is scheduled to launch the CMS-03 communication satellite in its 5th operational flight (LVM3-M5) on November 02, 2025. CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite that will provide services over a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass," ISRO said in a statement.

The CMS-03 is also the heaviest communication satellite to be launched to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from Indian soil. Earlier, the LVM3 vehicle launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, in which India became the first country to land successfully near the lunar south pole.

The launch vehicle, fully assembled and integrated with the spacecraft, was moved to the launch pad on October 26 for further pre-launch operations. "CMS-03, weighing about 4,400 kg, will be the heaviest communication satellite to be launched to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from Indian soil. The previous mission of LVM3 launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, wherein India became the first country to land successfully near the lunar south pole. The launch vehicle has been fully assembled and integrated with the spacecraft and has been moved to the launch pad on October 26, 2025, for further pre-launch operations," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, earlier this year in September, ISRO chairman V. Narayanan announced on September 9 that the space organisation is working on Chandrayaan 4 and Chandrayaan 5, and added that the completed module of the space station will be placed in orbit by 2035.

The Chandrayaan 4 mission will be a Venus Orbiter Mission. Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023, to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

Meanwhile, after Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's triumphant return from NASA's Axiom-4 mission, India is gearing up for the Gaganyaan project, which, as per ISRO, will launch a crew of three members to an orbit of 400 km for three days and bring them back safely to Earth by landing in Indian sea waters.