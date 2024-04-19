India successfully flight-tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile

India on Thursday successfully flight-tested Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on April 18, 2024. During the test, all subsystems performed as per expectation.The missile performance was monitored by several range sensors like radar, Electro Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and telemetry deployed by ITR at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path. The flight of the missile was also monitored from the Su-30-Mk-I aircraft of the Indian Air Force.The missile followed the desired path using way point navigation and demonstrated very low altitude sea-skimming flight. This successful flight test has also established the reliable performance of the indigenous propulsion system developed by Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru.The missile is also equipped with advanced avionics and software to ensure better and reliable performance. The missile is developed by Bengaluru-based DRDO laboratory Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) along with contributions from other laboratories and Indian industries. The test was witnessed by many senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories along with the representatives from the production partner.Defence minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful flight-test of the ITCM and stated that successful development of indigenous long range subsonic cruise missiles powered by indigenous propulsion is a major milestone for Indian defence research and development (R&D).Defence secretary R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the entire team of DRDO on successful conduct of the ITCM launch.