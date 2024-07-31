Earth Overshoot Day to focus on sustainable life

India, with over 1.4 billion people, faces significant challenges due to population growth and increased consumption. The Global Footprint Network reports that India’s ecological footprint has grown exponentially. Since the 1980s, the nation has been in an ecological deficit.

“Currently, India needs 2.6 times its resources to sustain its population, leading to depleted forests, reduced biodiversity, and climate change. Reliance on fossil fuels, unsustainable agriculture, and rapid urbanisation contribute to this overshoot,” said environmentalist K. Satyanarayana.

A NITI Aayog report warns that by 2030, India’s water demand could be twice the available supply, risking severe water scarcity for millions.

India must shift towards sustainable development. The government aims for 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Promoting sustainable farming and improving water management are crucial.

Public awareness is also vital. Individuals can help by reducing waste, conserving water, and supporting eco-friendly products. Education and community initiatives can foster a culture of sustainability.