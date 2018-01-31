search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Borussia Dortmund’s want-away striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks on course to join former teammate Mkhitaryan at Emirates for a hefty price tag of £60 million. (Photo: AFP) LIVE | Transfer Deadline Day: Mesut Ozil pens new Arsenal contract
 
Science

LIVE: ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ takes over the sky

AFP
Published Jan 31, 2018, 5:46 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2018, 5:56 pm IST
The blood red colour happens when the Earth enters between the Moon and the Sun, cutting off light rays on the lunar surface.
If you miss this one, the next blue Moon total lunar eclipse will happen on December 31, 2028.
 If you miss this one, the next blue Moon total lunar eclipse will happen on December 31, 2028.

Stargazers in North America, Hawaii, the Middle East, Russia, India, and Australia had the chance to witness a rare "super blue blood Moon" Wednesday, when Earth's shadow bathes our satellite in a coppery hue.

The celestial show is the result of the Sun, Earth, and Moon lining up perfectly for a lunar eclipse just as the Moon is near its closest orbit point to Earth, making it appear "super" large. It is the second full Moon within the same month, a phenomenon called a "blue" Moon which has nothing to due with its colour. The "blood" in the name comes from the reddish brown colour the Moon takes on when Earth enters between it and the Sun, cutting off the light rays that usually brighten the lunar surface.

 

Depending on cloud cover, the spectacle will first be visible in the pre-dawn skies of the western United States, when the setting Moon enters the path of eclipse, astronomers say. "Weather permitting, the (American) West Coast, Alaska and Hawaii will have a spectacular view of totality from start to finish," said NASA Moon expert Gordon Johnston, advising amateur astronomers to "set your alarm early and go out and take a look."

Totality is when the Moon is completely shadow-covered.

The extreme east of Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Russia, Australia and New Zealand can enjoy the spectacle on Wednesday night, as the Moon rises there. People in Hawaii, Australia and eastern Asia should be able to follow the full eclipse from beginning to end, said NASA. But most of South America, Africa and Europe, where the alignment occurs in the middle of the day, will miss out on the show.

How to watch

The last "super blue blood Moon" occurred on December 30, 1982, when it was seen in Europe, Africa and western Asia. For North America, the last time was in 1866. This time around, viewing will be a challenge for those on the US East Coast. The eclipse begins just as the Moon is setting in the west and the Sun is rising in the east. Moon-watching parties for the one-hour-16-minute eclipse were advertised up and down the US West Coast. But people outside the path of totality, or whose view is obstructed by cloudy weather, may follow the event live via NASA’s website.

If you miss this one, the next blue Moon total lunar eclipse will happen on December 31, 2028, though it won't be quite as large since it will not be as close to Earth. Another will occur on January 31, 2037. "The red colour during a lunar eclipse is very distinctive and it's a rare treat to be able to see a blood red Moon," said Brian Rachford, associate professor of physics at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. "One of the great things about a lunar eclipse is you also don't need any special equipment to see it. Anyone can go outside and look at the Moon."

Tags: nasa, moon, solar system




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Undercover camera catches landlord offering sex for rent to woman

Undercover camera catches landlord offering sex for rent to woman. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

NRI doctor delivers baby on 35,000 feet in air

Although Hemal's practice area is urology, he delivered seven babies during medical school although never on the floor of a jetliner. (Facebook/ Sij Hemal)
 

Rakul Preet Singh and Rana Daggubati are the new couple in town? Actress reacts

Rana Daggubati was the narrator in Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'Winner.'
 

Here are few dating trends people need to beware of

Trends like ‘cushioning’ which involves having someone on the side in case the relationship goes bad are well known (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets death threats for trying to raise funds for breast reduction online

Jasmin Vlassi was also embarrassed to run in front of people from the other sex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women do file fake cases against men and their families, says author Jyoti Arora

When Jyoti Arora had quit her school due to failing health, no one had any expectations from her. Arora, now has three novels to her name till date.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Chemical sunshade to slow warming may not be feasible: UN

A halt after several years could lead to a jump in temperatures because greenhouse gases would continue to build up in the atmosphere.

Corals in Atlantic Ocean to have stricter preservation rules

The decision came about seven months after the council approved protections in another key New England fishing area, the Gulf of Maine, in June 2017.

Salt threatens US waters

This photo shows a city truck is spreading salt on Q Street in Lincoln, Neb. Scientists are starting to raise concerns about road salt’s impact on the environment, especially drinking water, because lakes and streams near roads are showing elevated levels of sodium and chloride. (Photo: AP)

Chinese 'rainbow dinosaur' had iridescent feathers like hummingbirds

Scientists on January 15 announced the discovery of a crow-sized, bird-like dinosaur with colourful feathers from northeastern China that lived 161 million years ago during the Jurassic Period.

Sriharikota: Isro back with a bang in perfect 31-satellite launch

Following the 28-hour countdown, the 44-metre tall PSLV-C40 rocket lifted off from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 9.29 am.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham