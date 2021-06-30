Science 30 Jun 2021 Covaxin neutralises ...
Science

Covaxin neutralises both Alpha, Delta variants of Covid-19: US top health institute

ANI
Published Jun 30, 2021, 8:01 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2021, 8:01 am IST
COVAXIN comprises a disabled form of SARS-CoV-2 that cannot replicate but still stimulates the immune system to make antibodies
A medic holds a vial of Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine, Covaxin. (Photo: AFP/File)
 A medic holds a vial of Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine, Covaxin. (Photo: AFP/File)

Washington: The National Institute of Health (NIH) in the United States has found that Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralize both Alpha and Delta variants of COVID-19.

The top health research institute said that an adjuvant developed with funding from the NIH has contributed to the success of the "highly efficacious" COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine, which roughly 25 million people have received to date in India and elsewhere.

 

"Results from two studies of blood serum from people who had received COVAXIN suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralize the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in the United Kingdom and India, respectively," NIH said in a statement.

The adjuvant used in COVAXIN, Alhydroxiquim-II, was discovered and tested in the laboratory by the biotech company ViroVax LLC of Lawrence, Kansas with support exclusively from the NIAID Adjuvant Development Program, NIH said.

The adjuvant comprises a small molecule attached in a unique way to Alhydrogel, a substance frequently called alum that is the most commonly used adjuvant in vaccines for people.

 

"Ending a global pandemic requires a global response," said Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a part of NIH. "I am pleased that a novel vaccine adjuvant developed in the United States with NIAID support is part of an efficacious COVID-19 vaccine available to people in India."

COVAXIN comprises a disabled form of SARS-CoV-2 that cannot replicate but still stimulates the immune system to make antibodies against the virus. Published results from a Phase 2 trial of the vaccine indicate that it is safe and well-tolerated.

 

Unpublished interim results from the Phase 3 trial indicate that the vaccine has 78 per cent efficacy against symptomatic disease, 100 per cent efficacy against severe COVID-19, including hospitalization, and 70 per cent efficacy against asymptomatic infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: covaxin, covaxin efficacy
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle


Horoscope 30 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Science

'Mixed' schedules of these vaccines induced high concentrations of antibodies against the SARS-CoV2 spike IgG protein when doses were administered four weeks apart. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Oxford study says mixing COVID-19 vaccines gives good protection

A beneficiary reacts as she receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (PTI)

Current Covid vaccines may be less effective against Beta variant: Study

Microplastics can be carried hundreds or thousands of miles away from the source by ocean currents. (Photo: PTI/File)

Scientists use NASA satellite data to track ocean microplastics from space

WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (AFP Photo)

Delta the 'most transmissible' of variants identified so far: WHO chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Origins of SARS-CoV-2: Why the lab-leak idea is being considered again

So far, none of these hypotheses have shown the origins of the virus. (Photo: Representational)

Conjunctivitis could be a symptom for Covid

Cases of dry eyes due to digital eye strain similarly jumped from 10 to 30-50 per cent in the last quarter of 2019. — Representational image

Oxford study says mixing COVID-19 vaccines gives good protection

'Mixed' schedules of these vaccines induced high concentrations of antibodies against the SARS-CoV2 spike IgG protein when doses were administered four weeks apart. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Sputnik V is safest among all Covid vaccines, no deaths recorded: Buenos Aires study

A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19. (Photo:AP/File)

After Covid recovery, high-protein diet is must

Experts say foods like spinach, green leafy vegetables, dry-fruits like almonds, yogurt and citrus fruits would help improve immunity. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham