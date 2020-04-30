37th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

33,061

1,701

Recovered

8,437

610

Deaths

1,079

69

Maharashtra99151593432 Gujarat4082527197 Delhi3439109256 Madhya Pradesh2560461130 Rajasthan243881455 Tamil Nadu2162121027 Uttar Pradesh213451039 Andhra Pradesh133228731 Telangana101640925 West Bengal72511922 Jammu and Kashmir5811928 Karnataka53421621 Kerala4963694 Bihar403642 Punjab37510119 Haryana3112253 Odisha125391 Jharkhand107193 Chandigarh68170 Uttarakhand54360 Himachal Pradesh40252 Assam38291 Chhatisgarh38340 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Science 30 Apr 2020 Remdesivir works! It ...
Science

Remdesivir works! It's the first drug to show promise against coronavirus

AFP
Published Apr 30, 2020, 9:32 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2020, 12:12 pm IST
The finding represents the first time any medication has been shown to improve outcomes against the COVID-19 illness
US says remdesivir shows 'clear-cut' effect in treating coronavirus. (Photo- Stig Alenäs | Dreamstime.com)
 US says remdesivir shows 'clear-cut' effect in treating coronavirus. (Photo- Stig Alenäs | Dreamstime.com)

WASHINGTON: COVID-19 patients who took the antiviral remdesivir recovered about 30 percent faster than those on a placebo, the results of a major clinical trial showed Wednesday, as the top US epidemiologist hailed the drug's "clear-cut" benefit.

The finding represents the first time any medication has been shown to improve outcomes against the COVID-19 illness, which has claimed more than 220,000 lives globally and ground the world economy to a halt.

 

The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which oversaw the trial, said that patients on the drug made by Gilead Sciences had a 31 percent faster time to recovery than those on a placebo.

"Specifically, the median time to recovery was 11 days for patients treated with remdesivir compared with 15 days for those who received placebo," it said.

For Anthony Fauci, who leads the NIAID and has been one of the government's point people during the crisis, "the data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery."

"Although a 31 percent improvement doesn't seem like a knockout 100 percent, it is a very important proof of concept because what it has proven is that a drug can block this virus," he told reporters at the White House.

The results also suggested that people who were on the drug were less likely to die, although the difference was small. The mortality rate was 8.0 percent for the group receiving remdesivir versus 11.6 percent for the placebo group.

The trial began on February 21 and involved 1,063 people across 68 locations in the United States, Europe and Asia.

Neither the patients nor their physicians were aware of which group they belonged to, in order to eliminate unconscious bias.

Peter Horby, an epidemiologist at the University of Oxford who was not involved in the study, said: "We need to see the full results, but if confirmed this would be a fantastic result and great news for the fight against COVID-19."

President Donald Trump, who described the news as a "positive event," said he supported an emergency use authorization for the drug, which would allow doctors to prescribe it more widely.

The CEO of Gilead Sciences, the US laboratory that manufactures remdesivir, Daniel O'Day, said the company plans to donate the 1.5 million doses they have in stock enough to treat at least 140,000 patients.

The company would then sell the drug at an "affordable" price, he told the health news site Stat.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: covid-19, coronavirus treatment, antiviral remdesivir, us national institute of allergy and infectious diseases, gilead sciences, us laboratory, placebo group
Location: United States, Washington, Vancouver


Latest From Science

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

Illama-derived antibodies may block coronavirus entry into host cells: Study

Health workers wearing protective suits prepare to disinfect a locality, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 26, 2020. (PTI)

Docs ask Telangana: What do you think you're doing?

A health worker checks the temperature of a man who arrived to board special buses to their villages in Guwahati. (AP)

Six new symptoms added to detect coronavirus infection

Pune's Serum Institute of India's covid vaccine to be out in the market by October, but only if human trials are successful . (Photo: Serum Institute of India)

Indian firm to test Covid vaccine in 3 weeks; if successful, drug won't be patented



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Illama-derived antibodies may block coronavirus entry into host cells: Study

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

Decontamination measures enough to prevent coronavirus

South Korean soldiers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea (AP)

Map of Milky Way Galaxy reveals presence of stellar nurseries wave

The wave structure is the largest ever seen in the galaxy and is made up of interconnected stellar nurseries. (photo: AP)

Patients with existing conditions most prone to die from COVID-19: Study

A man who has displayed mild symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus uses a laptop at an exhibition centre converted into a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. AFP Photo

Coronavirus can travel 8 metres from a sneeze, linger in air for hours: MIT scientist

Old guidelines assume droplets to be one of two categories, small or large, taking short-range semi-ballistic trajectories when a person exhales, coughs, or sneezes. However based on more recent discoveries, the MIT scientist said, sneezes and coughs are made of a puff cloud that carries ambient air, transporting within it clusters of droplets of a wide range of sizes. (Photo | US Air Force - Kenna Jackson)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham