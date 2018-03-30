GSAT-6A launch marks another Isro success

The 415-tonne GSLV rocket blasted off at 4.56 pm from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Sriharikota: Isro successfully launched the GSAT-6A satellite using the improved Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV F08) on Thursday. The satellite would boost mobile communication across the country.

With the launch of GSAT-6A satellite, Isro has achieved multiple objectives which include providing advance mobile communication, boosting communication of armed forces and increasing the payload capacity of GSLV Mk-III vehicle to three tonnes.

In the process, the GSLV rocket also emerged as Isro's reliable launch vehicle.

The 415-tonne GSLV rocket blasted off at 4.56 pm from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. After a flight of 18 minutes, the rocket precisely injected the communication satellite into the planned geosynchronous transfer orbit from where it would be taken up to its final geostationary by three orbit raising manoeuvres.

It was the first mission after K.Sivan took over as Isro chairman. After the success of the mission, a visibly happy chairman personally congratulated all the scientists at the mission control room. Speaking to the scientists Mr. Sivan said,

"The GSLV rocket has successfully placed the high power S-band communication satellite GSAT-6A into the designated orbit."

The satellite was placed in the orbit with the perigee (nearest point to earth) of 169 km and apogee (farthest point to earth) of 36,692 km. "The GSLV F08 it is not just like another vehicle. There are improvements to enhance the capacity of the vehicle to three tonnes, nearly 50 percent increase to the current payload capacity," K.Sivan observed.

The vehicle carried a high thrust Vikas engine to increase the thrust of the second stage and eletro-mechanical actuator in the same stage which was triggered by indigenously developed lithium-ion batteries.

The high thrust engine has increased vehicle thrust by 6%. As in GSAT-6, the special feature of the GSAT-6A is its 20-foot- diameter antenna, which will be unfurled after reaching its designated orbit. The antenna is thrice as broad as those generally used in ISRO satellites. It will enable mobile communication from anywhere via hand-held ground terminals.

"GSAT-6A satellite is a complement to GSAT-6 satellite which is already in orbit. These two satellites combined are going to provide a platform for development of advanced technologies in point to point satellite communication throughout India," Mr Sivan said.

It is the fifth consecutive success in the indigenous cryogenic stage. Isro has so far launched 12 GSLV rockets, of which 7 were successful. Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) director V Narayanan said the high thrust Vikas engine had flown for the first time. The thrust of the second stage has been enhanced from 80 tonnes to 85 tonnes. The last depletion mode shut down, which used the cryogenic propellants to optimum, also went well.

The next generation Vikas engine will be used for Chandrayaan-2 mission to gain an additional payload capacity of 240 kg.

Sathish Dhawan Space Centre director P Kunhikrishnan said this successful launch has proved that GSLV has matured and emerged as a reliable launch vehicle attaining the capability to launch Chandrayaan-2 mission.