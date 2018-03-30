search on deccanchronicle.com
Science

GSAT-6A launch marks another Isro success

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A RAGU RAMAN
Published Mar 30, 2018, 1:35 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 1:35 am IST
In the process, the GSLV rocket also emerged as Isro's reliable launch vehicle.
The 415-tonne GSLV rocket blasted off at 4.56 pm from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
 The 415-tonne GSLV rocket blasted off at 4.56 pm from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Sriharikota: Isro successfully launched the GSAT-6A satellite using the improved Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV F08) on Thursday. The satellite would boost mobile communication across the country.

With the launch of GSAT-6A satellite, Isro has achieved multiple objectives which include providing advance mobile communication, boosting communication of armed forces and increasing the payload capacity of GSLV Mk-III vehicle to three tonnes.

 

In the process, the GSLV rocket also emerged as Isro's reliable launch vehicle.
The 415-tonne GSLV rocket blasted off at 4.56 pm from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. After a flight of 18 minutes, the rocket precisely injected the communication satellite into the planned geosynchronous transfer orbit from where it would be taken up to its final geostationary by three orbit raising manoeuvres.

It was the first mission after K.Sivan took over as Isro chairman. After the success of the mission, a visibly happy chairman personally congratulated all the scientists at the mission control room. Speaking to the scientists Mr. Sivan said,

"The GSLV rocket has successfully placed the high power S-band communication satellite GSAT-6A into the designated orbit."

The satellite was placed in the orbit with the perigee (nearest point to earth) of 169 km and apogee (farthest point to earth) of 36,692 km. "The GSLV F08 it is not just like another vehicle. There are improvements to enhance the capacity of the vehicle to three tonnes, nearly 50 percent increase to the current payload capacity," K.Sivan observed.

The vehicle carried a high thrust Vikas engine to increase the thrust of the second stage and eletro-mechanical actuator in the same stage which was triggered by indigenously developed lithium-ion batteries.

The high thrust engine has increased vehicle thrust by 6%. As in GSAT-6, the special feature of the GSAT-6A is its 20-foot- diameter antenna, which will be unfurled after reaching its designated orbit. The antenna is thrice as broad as those generally used in ISRO satellites. It will enable mobile communication from anywhere via hand-held ground terminals.  

"GSAT-6A satellite is a complement to GSAT-6 satellite which is already in orbit. These two satellites combined are going to provide a platform for development of advanced technologies in point to point satellite communication throughout India," Mr Sivan said.

It is the fifth consecutive success in the indigenous cryogenic stage. Isro has so far launched 12 GSLV rockets, of which 7 were successful.  Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) director V Narayanan said the high thrust Vikas engine had flown for the first time. The thrust of the second stage has been enhanced from 80 tonnes to 85 tonnes. The last depletion mode shut down, which used the cryogenic propellants to optimum, also went well.

The next generation Vikas engine will be used for Chandrayaan-2 mission to gain an additional payload capacity of 240 kg.

Sathish Dhawan Space Centre director P Kunhikrishnan said this successful launch has proved that GSLV has matured and emerged as a reliable launch vehicle attaining the capability to launch Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Tags: isro, geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Galaxy Note 9 with 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 845, reveals leaked benchmark

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with S-Pen launched last year.
 

GoPro unveils its 4K 10MP HERO camera for Rs 18,990

GoPro HERO 10MP camera priced at Rs 18,990.
 

Apple Watch FaceID on the cards, patents filed

The design illustrates the camera, which is placed under the ‘user interface’ category, already includes a touch sensor, haptic feedback, display and speaker.
 

Beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro review: Professional audio made practical

Beyerdynamic’s years of fine-tuning audio has resulted in a nicely balanced audio quality on the DT 240 Pro and one can experience it with an investment of around Rs 7,000.
 

Watch: Steve Smith’s teary-eyed, emotional press conference ‘devastates’ Twitter

“To the kids...any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting. You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man's been... and my mum. It hurts," said teary-eyed Steve Smith during a press conference. (Photo: AP)
 

Do you download apps from Google PlayStore? You might be in trouble

The report reveals that the infected apps have been downloaded more than 500,000 times.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

China’s defunct space lab hurtling toward Earth for re-entry

This photo shows researchers testing China’s first space station module Tiangong-1 at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China’s Gansu Province prior to its launch on September 29, 2011. (Photo: AP)

Astronomers baffled by distant galaxy void of dark matter

This image made with the Hubble Space Telescope shows the diffuse galaxy NGC 1052-DF2, lighter area in center. Several other galaxies can be seen through it. (P van Dokkum/NASA/ESA via AP)

Planet exploration back on track with NASA's next-gen space telescope

NASA plans to send the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set for blast-off between April 16 and June on a two-year, $337-million mission. (Photo: NASA)

NASA's next-gen James Webb space telescope delayed until 2020

Webb will orbit the sun at a point about 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometres) from Earth — unreachable in case of a breakdown. (Photo: NASA)

Chinese space station to fall into Earth this weekend: ESA

Tiangong-1 was originally planned to be decommissioned in 2013 but China has repeatedly extended the length of its mission. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham