158th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,461,240

76,664

Recovered

2,647,538

64,475

Deaths

62,713

1,018

Maharashtra74799554317023775 Tamil Nadu4092383496827050 Andhra Pradesh4036163037113714 Karnataka3187522270185368 Uttar Pradesh2138241578793294 Delhi1694121514734389 West Bengal1537541243323073 Bihar130848112445674 Telangana12017689350808 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Science 29 Aug 2020 Organ harvest makes ...
Science

Organ harvest makes brain-dead man a true Covid hero

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T SUDHEESH
Published Aug 29, 2020, 8:09 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2020, 8:09 pm IST
Lungs transplanted to Covid patient, hands give hope to Mumbai accident victim
Monika More, the young woman from Mumbai who received the hand transplants. (Facebook)
 Monika More, the young woman from Mumbai who received the hand transplants. (Facebook)

Chennai/Mumbai: Doctors in Chennai have conducted a successful bilateral lung transplant on a 48-year-old man who was infected by COVID-19. It was the first such operation in Asia.

The transplant was performed on August 27 by a team led by Dr K.R. Balakrishnan, chairman and director of cardiac sciences and director of the Heart and Lung Transplant Program at MGM Healthcare.

 

The transplant was made possible by the family of a 34-year-old brain-dead man who decided to donate his lungs, heart, arms, eyes and kidney and even skin. The hands were transplanted to a young woman in Mumbai who lost her arms in a train accident six years ago.

The man was declared brain dead by doctors at Gleneagles Global Hospital in Chennai after an intracerebral hemorrhage on Thursday. With his wife's consent, the man's organs were allotted to various hospitals. While Global Hospital Chennai retained the liver, the heart, lungs, kidneys and skin were donated to different hospitals in Chennai.

 

The hands went to Monika More, a young woman from Mumbai's suburbs, who was using artificial hands since her accident.

The heart and lung transplant surgeries were performed at MGM Healthcare in Chennai. The 48-year-old recipient of the lungs from Delhi was a Covid-19 patient.

Dr. Balakrishnan said the patient was recuperating well and his condition was out of danger. The patient, who was infected on June 8, was airlifted to the hospital from Ghaziabad on July 20 after his lungs were severely damaged by COVID-19. The decision to transplant was taken after his condition continued to worsen in spite of ECMO support for more than one month.

 

With regard to the expense, Dr Balakrishna made it clear that a lung transplant was not affordable to the common man, costing at least Rs 30 lakh.

Dr. Apar Jindal, clinical director & consultant on pulmonology and chest medicine said that lung transplants would probably be the answer to many of COVID survivors whose lungs are affected by fibrosis, making them a chronic respiratory cripple.”

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: monica more, hand transplant, lung transplant, covid transplant
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Science

The Oxford vaccine candidate has been administered to two volunteers at the Bharathi Hospital in Pune.

Two volunteers who were given Oxford vaccine are fine

COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, say experts at AIIMS. (Representational Image- AFP)

Not just lungs, COVID-19 can affect almost all organs: AIIMS experts

Traffic policemen try the N-95 mask distributed by Chennai police commissioner A.K. Viswanathan.

Want to stay away from coronavirus? Wear N95 mask, suggest Indian researchers

Sending a 'selfie' to the doctor could be a cheap and simple way of detecting heart disease, according to the authors of a new study.

Your selfie can be used to detect heart disease



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

The other side of Covid: 600 kg of biomedical waste nobody should touch ever again

Representational image (PTI)

DCGI okays trial of skin care drug for COVID-19

Representational image.

SARS Cov-2 original strain slowly disappearing

Scientsts at CCMB see some hope in the way the virus has been mutating as time passes. (Representational image: AFP)

To prevent outbreaks like COVID-19, zoonotic diseases need to be curbed, says UN

Researchers from the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) work to control bird flu in Indonesia. (Photo- UN news)

Telangana miners stop work at night to let tiger prowl in peace

A CCTV grab of a young male tiger, about three years old, looking down a mine belonging to the Singareni Colieries in Adilabad district of Telangana.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham