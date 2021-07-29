Science 29 Jul 2021 Efficacy of Pfizer/B ...
Science

Efficacy of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine drops to 84 per cent after 6 months

ANI
Published Jul 29, 2021, 9:34 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2021, 9:34 am IST
Ongoing follow-up is needed to understand the persistence of the vaccine effect over time
A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at the Cecilia Rivadeneira Foundation in Quito. (Photo: AFP/File)
 A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at the Cecilia Rivadeneira Foundation in Quito. (Photo: AFP/File)

Washington: The efficacy of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine fell from 96% to 84% after six months, a new preprint report by medRxiv showed on Wednesday.

"Efficacy peaked at 96.2 percent during the interval from 7 days to &lt;2 months post-dose 2, and declined gradually to 83.7 percent from 4 months post-dose 2 to the data cut-off, an average decline of ~6 percent every 2 months," the report said.

 

Ongoing follow-up is needed to understand the persistence of the vaccine effect over time, it added.

According to data that has not been reviewed, the vaccine was initially 91% effective at preventing COVID-19 over the course of six months.

The US health-oriented news outlet Stat suggested that if the vaccine efficacy keeps declining at the rate described in the study, it will end up being less than 50% within 18 months from the date of vaccination and so a third dose would be required.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: pfizer biontech, pfizer covid vaccine, pfizer inc, pfizer/biontech vaccine
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle


Horoscope 29 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Science

Union Minister of State in the Department of Space Dr Jitendra Singh. (ANI Photo)

Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022: Centre

Chandrayaan-2, aimed at landing a rover on unchartered Lunar South Pole, was launched on July 22, 2019. (PTI file image)

Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022: Jitendra Singh

Unless treated properly, inflammation from chronic hepatitis from B and C can lead to cell damage and eventually liver cancer. (Twitter)

Hepatitis, one of the top killers: Expert

A pregnant woman is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Medellin, Colombia on July 24, 2021. (JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)

Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may drop after 2-3 months: Lancet study



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Large-scale drug analysis reveals potential new COVID-19 antivirals

Three of the molecules identified are existing drugs, used to treat other diseases. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

ISRO swinging back to full action; plans to launch geo imaging satellite on August 12

ISRO successfully launched PSLV-C51 mission on February 28 with Brazil's earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passengers, including some built by students, on board. (PTI Photo)

Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022: Jitendra Singh

Chandrayaan-2, aimed at landing a rover on unchartered Lunar South Pole, was launched on July 22, 2019. (PTI file image)

Oxford study says mixing COVID-19 vaccines gives good protection

'Mixed' schedules of these vaccines induced high concentrations of antibodies against the SARS-CoV2 spike IgG protein when doses were administered four weeks apart. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Scientists find new drug target to treat coronavirus, fight future pandemic

The idea behind the future drug would be that it works early in the infection. (Representational image: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->