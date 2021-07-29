Covid-19 cocktail antibody injection therapy turned a boon against comorbidities

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-19 cocktail antibody injections treatment is said to be yielding good results among high-risk people. Dr Lokesh Gutta, consultant interventional pulmonologist, Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, said that the combination of two recombinant human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies is mainly advantageous to patients with mild symptoms and who have existing comorbidities.

Dr Gutta explained that the injection helps in the inhibition of 50 per cent of viral load entering human cells. Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, is the only one in the Telugu states to administer more than 150 Covid-19 cocktail antibody injections after the first one on June 1.

Dr Gutta stated that as per data it has shown effectivity against many variants like Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1). “So far our experience in the second wave which is considered largely due to Delta variant (B.1.617.2) had been great with zero mortality out of 150 people who had taken the injection,”

He stated that the therapy will help high-risk patients before their condition worsens, reduces the risk of hospitalization by 90 per cent and shortens the duration of symptoms by four days. He mentioned that new variants with resistance to monoclonal antibodies might emerge in future, hence it is important to follow the patient till 21 days for assessing the clinical well being.

Dr G. Uday Kiran, consultant pulmonologist, said, Covid-19 positive persons and those who are at high risk with comorbidities (bypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic Lung diseases, immunosuppressed population including those on cancer treatment etc) are considered for this injection. He stated that the cocktail injection can be given from the age group above 12 years.

Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, director, Manipal Hospitals, said that this injection utilisation is in single dosage only. He said that people are getting awareness about cocktail injection treatment to restrain Covid-19 especially in patients in the age group of 50 years.

