Science 28 Jul 2021 Hepatitis, one of th ...
Science

Hepatitis, one of the top killers: Expert

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 28, 2021, 5:26 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2021, 5:26 am IST
In the last three decades, there are 400 lakh deaths making hepatitis the top killer
Unless treated properly, inflammation from chronic hepatitis from B and C can lead to cell damage and eventually liver cancer. (Twitter)
 Unless treated properly, inflammation from chronic hepatitis from B and C can lead to cell damage and eventually liver cancer. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Today is World Hepatitis Day. With the theme of ‘Hepatitis Can’t Wait’, highlighting the urgency of efforts needed to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030, the world observes the day even as one person is dying every 30 seconds from a hepatitis related illness, even in the current Covid-19 crisis.

There are 400 million people suffering from chronic viral hepatitis worldwide and over the last 30 years it has caused 1.4 million deaths every year. In the last three decades, there are 400 lakh deaths making hepatitis the top killer. In India, 40 million people suffer from hepatitis B and its prevalence is three to four percent among the population.

 

Dr Tom Cherian, founder of South Asian Liver Institute in Hyderabad, talks about hepatitis on World Hepatitis Day and the current status in the country.

What is the connection between Covid and hepatitis?

Viruses are non-living and cannot do anything on their own. Despite its non-living status, once within a host cell, it is very active inducing cell replication and assembles to form many viruses. Covid is transmissible through air, breath and hand contact which is much easier while hepatitis B and C are transmitted through body fluids. In Long Covid-19, hepatitis has become a cause of concern as the disease emerges in undiagnosed cases.

 

How has hepatitis emerged as a disease of concern?

While hepatitis virus is a non-living entity, it has emerged as a top killer along with HIV, malaria and TB. This incredible bio-chemical protein ball was not even seen by humans until the advent of electron microscope. Being so small - much smaller than bacteria - it is not visible in a simple microscope. Its transmission through blood, water and other body fluids has been identified and it is treatable.

Is hepatitis and cancer linked?

Unless treated properly, inflammation from chronic hepatitis from B and C can lead to cell damage and eventually liver cancer. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reported in 2010 that a type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) was on the rise and that chronic hepatitis B and C infections accounted for over 75 percent of cases in the world.

 

Does hepatitis transmit from mother to child?

The commonest route of transmission of hepatitis B in the world is unbelievably mother to child during childbirth. So, every pregnant woman should get tested for hepatitis viruses. Infants born to mothers with hepatitis B can be vaccinated right away and receive antibodies to help fight the infection.

Hepatitis B and C are heard of. Are there other types too?

Ever heard of hepatitis D? Well, it does exist. People who already have chronic hepatitis B are at risk for becoming infected with a second virus, hepatitis D, also called delta hepatitis. That can be even more difficult to treat as delta does not respond well to the available medications. The best way to protect yourself is to get the hepatitis B vaccine which prevents hepatitis B and then prevents D. In the past, treatment for hepatitis C was complex, uncertain and expensive, but now with DAAs (Direct acting antiviral), the treatment is simple, effective and safe. As far as hepatitis B is concerned, there has been an effective vaccine for the last 20 years, and we must use it. All of us should take it, if we have not been given it, in childhood. Hepatitis A and E are spread by contamination of food and water and if we stick to clean food and water, it is easy to avoid.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: hepatitis b
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 28 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Science

A pregnant woman is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Medellin, Colombia on July 24, 2021. (JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)

Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may drop after 2-3 months: Lancet study

The authors suggest that public health interventions for those at the highest risk of malnutrition may help mitigate the higher likelihood of severe COVID-19 in this group. Representational Image (ANI)

Study finds COVID-19 patients with malnutrition at higher risk of death

According to sources in the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency, under the Department of Space, delivery of hardware by the industry was hit due to the lockdown imposed in several States. (Representational image: PTI)

First uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan programme not possible in December: ISRO

A billboard with a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is partially submerged in flood waters at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Officials say landslides and flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rain have killed more than 100 people in western India. (AP)

India is on the frontline of climate change



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may drop after 2-3 months: Lancet study

A pregnant woman is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Medellin, Colombia on July 24, 2021. (JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)

Pfizer, Moderna covid vaccines don't lower sperm count, study says

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is already approved for use in adults and adolescents aged 16 years and above. (Photo: AP/File)

Covaxin neutralises both Alpha, Delta variants of Covid-19: US top health institute

A medic holds a vial of Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine, Covaxin. (Photo: AFP/File)

ISRO swinging back to full action; plans to launch geo imaging satellite on August 12

ISRO successfully launched PSLV-C51 mission on February 28 with Brazil's earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passengers, including some built by students, on board. (PTI Photo)

Novavax vaccine seems effective against COVID-19 in UK study

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London on October 7, 2020. (AP /Alastair Grant)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->