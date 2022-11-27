  
Science 27 Nov 2022 PSLV-C54 successfull ...
Science

PSLV-C54 successfully launches 9 satellites in two different orbits

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Nov 27, 2022, 7:10 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2022, 7:10 am IST
India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C54) is seen taking off from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota.
 India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C54) is seen taking off from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota.

Nellore: The workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C54) once again proved its reliability on Saturday, placing the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06) and eight nanosatellites in two different orbits in space on Saturday.

The rocket, in its XL version, took off from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on schedule at 11.56 am. It injected the EOS-06 into a sun-synchronous polar orbit 17 minutes after the launch.

Scientists then moved the rocket to a lower orbit where it placed eight small satellites in orbit, after one-and-a-half hours.

Dr S. Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), announced that the mission was successful and congratulations, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, started pouring in soon.

Dr Somanath said the solar panels and antennas of both EOS-06 and another spacecraft, the India-BhutanSat (INS2B), were deployed.

The INS-2B is Isro’s second nanosatellite launch for Bhutan. Bhutanese information minister Lyonpo Karma Donnen Wangdi was all praise for Isro after witnessing the launch from the mission control room. He said that the mission is another key milestone of the close relationship between India and Bhutan.

Meanwhile, external affairs minister Dr S. Jaishankar said that Isro was working on setting up a ground station in Bhutan.

Besides the EOS-06 and INA2B, four nanosatellites of Spaceflight USA, one from Swiss communication company Astrocast and two of Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space, named Thybolt 1 and Thybolt 2, were launched.

The ninth was a nanosatellite named ‘Anand’, the third hyperspectral satellite developed by space tech start-up Pixxel.

With Saturday’s launches, the PSLV has placed 349 foreign satellites in orbit, while LVM3 placed 36.

The 1,117-kg EOS-6 satellite, with a five-year mission life, was the third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series, designed at ensuring data continuity of ocean colour and wind vector data to sustain operational applications.

Additional datasets, such as sea surface temperature and more bands in the optical region for fluorescence and in the infrared region for atmospheric corrections, were accommodated in the satellite.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: pslv-c54, satellites, satish dhawan space centre shar sriharikota, scientists, orbit, indian space research organisation (isro), pm narendra modi, bhutan, dr s. jaishankar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Horoscope 27 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Science

ISRO chairperson S. Somanath with delegates from Bhutan after the launch of PSLV-C54 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on Saturday

Aditya L-1 to piggyback on PSLV for 15 lakh km trip

PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites after its launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad-based firm's satellites to aid amateur radio net

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

KCR hails satellite launches by ‘example-setting’ Telangana

PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

PSLV-C54 successfully places earth observation satellite into orbit



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Quality of antibodies improves for months after COVID-19 vaccination: Study

In this file photo taken on August 05, 2021, vials and syringes of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine are displayed for a photograph at a Culver City Fire Department vaccination clinic in Culver City, California. (Photo: AFP)

PSLV-C54 successfully places earth observation satellite into orbit

PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

President to inaugurate Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing facility of HAL

industan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Researchers develop chewing gum to reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission

Incubating samples obtained from nasopharyngeal swabs from COVID-positive patients with the gum showed that the ACE2 present could neutralize SARS-CoV-2 viruses. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Isro holds static test of Gaganyaan escape motor

File photo of Gaganyaan project successfully test-firing the Low Altitude Escape Motor of Crew Escape System (CES), from Sriharikota. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->