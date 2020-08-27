156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Science 27 Aug 2020 Two volunteers who w ...
Science

Two volunteers who were given Oxford vaccine are fine

PTI
Published Aug 27, 2020, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2020, 12:30 pm IST
The vaccine trials are being conducted by the Serum Institute of India in Pune
The Oxford vaccine candidate has been administered to two volunteers at the Bharathi Hospital in Pune.
 The Oxford vaccine candidate has been administered to two volunteers at the Bharathi Hospital in Pune.

Pune: Two volunteers who have been given the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate at a medical college here are normal, a senior official from the medical facility said on Thursday.

The two men, aged 32 and 48, were given the first shot of the Covishield vaccine candidate, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) at Bharti Vidyapeeth's Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. The dose will be repeated after one month, an official said.

 

"Since yesterday, our medical team has been in touch with the two volunteers and both are fine. They do not have any pain, fever, side reaction or systemic illness post-vaccination," the medical college and hospital's deputy medical director Dr Jitendra Oswal said.

After the vaccine was administered on Wednesday, both volunteers were observed for 30 minutes and later allowed to go home, he said.

"They have been given all the necessary emergency numbers (to contact in case of need) and our medical team is also conducting follow-ups with them," he added.

 

The vaccine dose will be repeated on both volunteers after one month, the hospital's medical director Dr Sanjay Lalwani said on Wednesday.

He said in all, 25 candidates will be given the vaccine in the next seven days.

Dr Sonali Palkar, in-charge of the medical college's research cell, said four to five persons were screened on Wednesday and a decision to administer the vaccine to them as part of the clinical trial is subject to their COVID-19 and antibody test reports.

SII, the world's largest vaccine maker has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: serum institute of india, astrazeneca, oxford vaccine, coronavirus vaccine
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune


Latest From Science

COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, say experts at AIIMS. (Representational Image- AFP)

Not just lungs, COVID-19 can affect almost all organs: AIIMS experts

Traffic policemen try the N-95 mask distributed by Chennai police commissioner A.K. Viswanathan.

Want to stay away from coronavirus? Wear N95 mask, suggest Indian researchers

Sending a 'selfie' to the doctor could be a cheap and simple way of detecting heart disease, according to the authors of a new study.

Your selfie can be used to detect heart disease

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) gear collects a swab sample from a woman at a free COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in Hyderabad. (AFP)

COVID patients with severe symptoms may not develop immunity to virus: Study



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Six new symptoms added to detect coronavirus infection

A health worker checks the temperature of a man who arrived to board special buses to their villages in Guwahati. (AP)

Hyderabad male nurse develops COVID-19 a second time. Is that even possible?

Doctors say they are still learning about the basic behaviour of the coronavirus. (Representational image)

SARS Cov-2 original strain slowly disappearing

Scientsts at CCMB see some hope in the way the virus has been mutating as time passes. (Representational image: AFP)

New study says flushing public urinals can spread COVID-19 virus

Scientists from Yangzhou University say public urinals in densely populated areas can be a serious public health challenge. (File photo)

We're warriors too: Vets lobby government for PPE kits as another hospital shuts down

Pet owners line up at the Government Superspecialities Veterinary Hospital at Narayanguda in Hyderabad. (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham