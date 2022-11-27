KCR hails satellite launches by ‘example-setting’ Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was a happy man over the successful orbit placement of two nanosatellites launched by Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space Tech, calling it a “milestone in the history of country’s enterprising start-ups.”

The Thybolt 1 and Thybolt 2 satellites were among the satellites launched in Isro’s workhorse rocket PSLC-C54.

The Chief Minister said that the satellite placements by Hyderabad start-ups have opened doors in the Indian space sector. The success of the two launches, coming on the heels of the recent launch of Vikram S by Hyderabad-based Skyroot, is a good start to the launch of private rockets, he said, adding that the two launches brought laurels to Telangana.

“This is just the beginning and we are confident that the T-Hub, which has been started with an aim of bringing out the talent of enthusiasts and creating opportunities in science and technology and industry, will achieve many more milestones in the future,” the Chief Minister said.

He congratulated the representatives of Skyroot and Dhruva and called on the youth to expend their intellect for the country’s progress.

“Telangana, which has been bringing out the talent of new generations by promoting start-up companies and making the sky the limit, created another record in the history of start-ups in the country and in the history of launching private satellites into space,” Rao said.

