Hyderabad-based firm's satellites to aid amateur radio net

PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites after its launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: Adding another feather to the hat of the Indian private space sector, Dhruva Space, a spacetech firm from Hyderabad, launched two private satellites on Saturday as part of its Thybolt Mission.

The launch of Thybolt-I and Thybolt-II, weighing about 1.45 kgs, onboard the PSLV-C54, was facilitated by Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

Built at costs much lower than those in the West, the indigenously developed nanosatellites 0.5U satellites will contribute towards augmenting Ham amateur radio communications and can be used for communication during disaster management, and low bit-rate applications of STEM and strategic importance.

The nano satellites will assist in monitoring soil and crop quality, identifying pipeline leakages, availability of parking space and fire detection among others.

Dhruva Space Private Limited CEO Sanjay Nekkanti, said, “This is a moment we have long been preparing for and we are truly grateful to all the support IN-SPACe has given in bringing this mission to fruition.” He also thanked the department of space, Isro and NewSpace India Limited.

Dr Pawan K. Goenka, chairman of IN-SPACe, said, “For the private space sector, it is indeed a remarkable feat as Dhruva Space successfully executed the mission. One of the first private firms to be granted approval for payloads launch by IN-SPACe, Dhruva Space is leading the way in the development of indigenous satellites.”

IN-SPACe has receives more than 150 applications from spacetech companies for authorisation, facilitation, and promotion as India takes a significant leap in space exploration.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao called it “milestone in the history of country’s enterprising start-ups.” He said that Saturday’s achievement had opened the doors in the Indian space sector.

“This is just the beginning and we are confident that the T-Hub, which has been started with an aim of bringing out the talent of enthusiasts and creating opportunities in science and technology and industry, will achieve many more milestones in the future,” he said.

