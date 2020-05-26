63rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

145,278

328

Recovered

60,706

3,283

Deaths

4,174

156

Maharashtra52667157861695 Tamil Nadu170828731119 Gujarat144686636888 Delhi140536771276 Rajasthan73004056167 Madhya Pradesh68593571300 Uttar Pradesh64973660169 West Bengal38161414278 Andhra Pradesh2886189256 Bihar273773313 Karnataka218270544 Punjab2081191340 Telangana1920116456 Jammu and Kashmir166880923 Odisha14386497 Haryana121380216 Kerala8975326 Assam549634 Jharkhand4051484 Uttarakhand349584 Chhatisgarh292670 Chandigarh2661874 Himachal Pradesh223634 Tripura1981650 Goa67190 Puducherry49170 Manipur3640 Meghalaya15121 Nagaland300 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Science 26 May 2020 Telangana miners sto ...
Science

Telangana miners stop work at night to let tiger prowl in peace

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 26, 2020, 3:56 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2020, 3:56 pm IST
The young tiger is probably a migrant from Maharashtra looking to mark out its own territory
A CCTV grab of a young male tiger, about three years old, looking down a mine belonging to the Singareni Colieries in Adilabad district of Telangana.
 A CCTV grab of a young male tiger, about three years old, looking down a mine belonging to the Singareni Colieries in Adilabad district of Telangana.

Hyderabad: A lone tiger looking for territory has forced mining companies and forest department officials to work together -- a rather rare occurrence -- in Adilabad district of Telangana.

A three-year-old male tiger from Maharashtra, most likely in search of territory, was spotted several times near the Khairaguru open cast coal mine. The forest department communicated with the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), which owns the mine, to ensure no harm comes to the tiger.

 

The company embraced the challenge of having a tiger around its mines and even stopped some of its night operations in the past three weeks or so to ensure the tiger gets some peace and room to go on its way.

“We are actually delighted to have a tiger on our land. For us this is a validation of our afforestation activities on overburden deposits (soil, rock etc that lies above a coal seam or ore body) on which we have grown tens of thousands of trees. These overburden ‘hills’ are now like proper forests and we are happy that a tiger believes it can move around in this area,” a senior SCCL official told Deccan Chronicle.

According to Kawal tiger reserve field director C.P. Vinod Kumar, it is very likely that the tiger is attempting to cross the mining area and move towards the reserve. “We asked SCCL officials to help us keep the animal safe. They responded positively and are taking steps based on our advice to keep the tiger safe,” Kumar said.

The presence of the tiger came to light from videos shot by SCCL workers and posted on social media sites. Forest officials though have been tracking the tiger since the beginning of this month when it entered the state. “Three teams of foresters are working in shifts round the clock and keeping track of the tiger. We hope it will find its way to the forests near Kawal soon,” Kumar said.

Following a request from the forest department, SCCL has urged its staff not to film the tiger if they come across it. “We also advised them not to share any pictures of the animal anymore. We also suspended some night operations when asked to do so to allow the tiger to move freely near the mines,” an SSCL official said.

SCCL has also put the brakes on its huge dumper trucks with capacities ranging from 35 to 60 tonnes each, to prevent a possible accident.

“The forest officials requested that we cut down speeds. Since we cannot put speed breakers on the roads, we came up with a different solution,” the SCCL official said. A number of 200 litre metal drums were rolled out and set up asy barricades on the roads that run in and out of the mines to slow down the trucks.

“It is not just us officials. Even our staff is delighted to have a tiger amidst us. They are very excited but are also being careful as we are cautioning them regularly that though it is a fascinating animal, if it is disturbed, it may turn on people. We do not want a conflict situation and we too hope that it will safely move to a forest area,” the SCCL official said.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: tiger adilabad, singareni collieries, telangana forest, kawal tiger reserve


Latest From Science

Representational image

Birds on our rooftop, balcony, terrace...!

Remdesivir is helping people recover faster. (Photo- Social Media)

Over 130 drugs under trail to treat Covid19, remdesivir leading contender: scientists

Roscosmos tweeted a picture of the cosmonauts wearing space suit bearing Indian flag.(Photo- Roscosmos twitter)

Four Indian cosmonauts resume Gaganyaan training in Russia after Covid19 scare

Covid19 pandemic may cause long-term health problems. (Photo- Social media)

Covid19 pandemic may cause long-term health problems: Study



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Over 130 drugs under trail to treat Covid19, remdesivir leading contender: scientists

Remdesivir is helping people recover faster. (Photo- Social Media)

Four Indian cosmonauts resume Gaganyaan training in Russia after Covid19 scare

Roscosmos tweeted a picture of the cosmonauts wearing space suit bearing Indian flag.(Photo- Roscosmos twitter)

Birds on our rooftop, balcony, terrace...!

Representational image

Covid19 pandemic may cause long-term health problems: Study

Covid19 pandemic may cause long-term health problems. (Photo- Social media)

Can a particle accelerator help design COVID-19 vaccine? Australia set to find out

Images combined from a 3D medical animation, depicting the shape of coronavirus as well as the cross-sectional view. Image shows the major elements including the Spike S protein, HE protein, viral envelope, and helical RNA (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Scientificanimations.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham