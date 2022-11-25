  
Science 25 Nov 2022 PSLV-C54 with nine s ...
Science

PSLV-C54 with nine satellites on board to be launched today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Nov 25, 2022, 11:28 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2022, 7:16 am IST
PSLV-C54 launch vehicles is ready on the First Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota on Friday.
  PSLV-C54 launch vehicles is ready on the First Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota on Friday.

Nellore: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is all set to launch its PSLV-C54 rocket with the EOS-06 (Earth Observation Satellite) and eight nano-satellites on board from its Sriharikota launchpad at 11.56 am on Saturday. The workhorse rocket will inject the satellites into two different sun synchronous polar orbits (SSPOs).

The EOS-06, the primary satellite, will be separated in Orbit-1. Subsequently, the orbit change will be changed and the other passenger payloads (PPLs) will be released.

Countdown for the launch commenced at 10.26 am on Friday. This is the 56th flight of PSLV and 24th flight of PSLV-XL version.

EOS-6 is a third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series. This is to provide continuity services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload specifications as well as application areas.

The satellites being launched alongside, include India-Bhutan SAT, four nano satellites of Spaceflight USA, a Seattle-based company, one of Astrocast, a Swiss communication company and two (Tybolt 1 and 2) of Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space and a nano satellite ‘Anand,’ developed by space tech start-up Pixxel.

Earlier in the day, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath offered prayers at Sri Changala Parameswari temple in Sullurpeta for the success of the mission.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that PSLV was being flown for the third time this year. He said that they were planning to launch a small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) in December. The SSLV, in its maiden mission, could not place the two satellites, EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT. in the designated orbit on August 7.

Sources in ISRO said that DR Somanath had inaugurated a launch pad developed by Agnikul Cosmos, a space technology startup based in Chennai, for its suborbital launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Friday.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: satish dhawan space centre shar sriharikota, indian space research organisation (isro), sri changala parameswari temple sullurpeta, satellites, india-bhutan, united states of america, spaceflight, pslv-c54, pslv-54/ eos-06, sslv, agnikul cosmos
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 26 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Science

Dhruva Space promoters Sanjay Nekkanti, Krishna Teja Penamakuru, Abhay Egoor and Chaitanya Dora Surapureddy. (By Arrangement)

Hyderabad firm eyes history with first private Indian satellite

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

File photo of ISRO's PSLV-C53/DS-EO and 2 other co-passenger satellites being launched from the second launch pad, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Representational Image/PTI)

Isro to launch nine satellites on Nov. 26

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Hyderabad firm eyes history with first private Indian satellite

Dhruva Space promoters Sanjay Nekkanti, Krishna Teja Penamakuru, Abhay Egoor and Chaitanya Dora Surapureddy. (By Arrangement)

Nasa's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

A file of NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours ahead of a planned launch at the Kennedy Space Center(Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

Chandrayaan-2 spectrometer makes first observations in Exosphere of Moon

Chandrayaan-II was the first attempt to send a rover to the south pole of the moon. (Photo: PTI/File)

Quality of antibodies improves for months after COVID-19 vaccination: Study

In this file photo taken on August 05, 2021, vials and syringes of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine are displayed for a photograph at a Culver City Fire Department vaccination clinic in Culver City, California. (Photo: AFP)

President to inaugurate Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing facility of HAL

industan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->