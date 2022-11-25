PSLV-C54 with nine satellites on board to be launched today

PSLV-C54 launch vehicles is ready on the First Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota on Friday.

Nellore: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is all set to launch its PSLV-C54 rocket with the EOS-06 (Earth Observation Satellite) and eight nano-satellites on board from its Sriharikota launchpad at 11.56 am on Saturday. The workhorse rocket will inject the satellites into two different sun synchronous polar orbits (SSPOs).

The EOS-06, the primary satellite, will be separated in Orbit-1. Subsequently, the orbit change will be changed and the other passenger payloads (PPLs) will be released.

Countdown for the launch commenced at 10.26 am on Friday. This is the 56th flight of PSLV and 24th flight of PSLV-XL version.

EOS-6 is a third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series. This is to provide continuity services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload specifications as well as application areas.

The satellites being launched alongside, include India-Bhutan SAT, four nano satellites of Spaceflight USA, a Seattle-based company, one of Astrocast, a Swiss communication company and two (Tybolt 1 and 2) of Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space and a nano satellite ‘Anand,’ developed by space tech start-up Pixxel.

Earlier in the day, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath offered prayers at Sri Changala Parameswari temple in Sullurpeta for the success of the mission.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that PSLV was being flown for the third time this year. He said that they were planning to launch a small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) in December. The SSLV, in its maiden mission, could not place the two satellites, EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT. in the designated orbit on August 7.

Sources in ISRO said that DR Somanath had inaugurated a launch pad developed by Agnikul Cosmos, a space technology startup based in Chennai, for its suborbital launch at Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Friday.

