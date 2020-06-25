93rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

473,345

16,868

Recovered

271,688

13,089

Deaths

14,907

424

Maharashtra142899737926739 Delhi70390414372365 Tamil Nadu6746837763866 Gujarat29001210961736 Uttar Pradesh1955712586596 Rajasthan1600912611375 West Bengal151739702591 Madhya Pradesh124489473534 Haryana120106925188 Telangana104444361225 Andhra Pradesh103314779129 Karnataka101186153164 Bihar8273610655 Jammu and Kashmir6422381888 Assam637139599 Odisha5752386324 Punjab46273099113 Kerala3604188823 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2419160112 Jharkhand2219157512 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Puducherry4611769 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551480 Mizoram145240 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim83390 Meghalaya43321
Science 25 Jun 2020 Coronavirus more int ...
Science

Coronavirus more intelligent than humans, says medical journal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jun 25, 2020, 10:17 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2020, 10:57 am IST
Lockdown violation by people led to spurt in Covid-19 cases, finds study
An infectious disease specialist takes a sample from a coronavirus patient under quarantine. AFP photo
 An infectious disease specialist takes a sample from a coronavirus patient under quarantine. AFP photo

Hyderabad: Public participation is very important to control Sars-Cov2 virus according to a study of 100 days of Covid-19 in India. The study shows that breach of the lockdown led to a spurt of cases in India.

The study, published in the ‘Indian Journal of Medical Research’, has found that from March 25 to April 7, there were 331 cases, from April 8 to April 30 there were 1,211 cases and from May 1 to May 10 this had increased to 2,989 cases.

 

In the initial days of the lockdown of 21 days, there was a visible impact and the virus could be contained, the study says. Before the lockdown, the doubling time was 3.4 and it improved to 7.5 by April 19. It further improved to 12.9 by May 13. Despite these efforts and the extended lockdown, the number of cases has risen in India, as the last 10 days of the 100-day period shows a major breach with heavy movement of people from one part of the country to another.

This large scale human movement allowed for proliferation of the virus. Scientists in their evaluation term SARS Cov 2 as a ‘rudimentary virus whose genetic structure is proving to be more experienced and intelligent than entire humanity. Its ability to strike humans in unknown ways has made it a potential virus with an ability to cause greater disruption and destruction.’

This observation is because the virus has acted differently in different locations in the world and also in India. The effect of the pandemic has not been uniform in India because testing, which is a main way of identifying the virus, is poor due to lack of kits and laboratories. For this reason, too, reports from rural areas are very limited and exact number of cases is not clear.

According to data of the ministry of health and family welfare, the mortality rate in those with heart ailments is 10 per cent and in those with diabetes, seven per cent. Public participation in understanding an infectious disease is very important to contain it. Dr Kiran Madhala, a senior doctor explained, “Public participation is most important in controlling a pandemic. There is a need for non-pharmaceutical interventions such as educating people about prevention and protection. Hand and respiratory hygiene and social distancing must be practised for the next few months. This is the only way forward and that has to be told to people repeatedly to protect them from the virus.”

With cases rising, compliance of people is vital to contain the virus and the rules must be followed strictly if the spread is to be controlled, stated experts.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: coronavirus research, indian journal of medical research
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


