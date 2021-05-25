Science 25 May 2021 Watching adverse vid ...
Science

Watching adverse videos may kill Covid patients: Study

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 25, 2021, 12:32 am IST
Updated May 25, 2021, 12:32 am IST
The study found that over 90 percent of Coronavirus patients continue using their mobile phones on their beds while being treated
Workers look at a phone in front of closed shops during a lockdown imposed by the government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases. (AFP)
ANANTAPUR: Coronavirus patients at hospitals, Covid care centres or even in home isolation invariably panic while watching adverse pandemic-related news and views on their phones. Post a study, doctors have concluded that many patients on the path of recovery have deteriorated and even died after repeatedly watching such videos.

This is particularly so with regard to patients on ventilators, who watch videos streaming on their own phone or those of their attendants in government and private hospitals.

 

The study found that over 90 percent of Coronavirus patients continue using their mobile phones on their beds while being treated. Doctors realised that many of them panic while watching videos related to the disease.

Dr. Endluri Prabhakar, head of psychiatry in Anantapur General Hospital, has been leading teams that counsel Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospitals in this regard.

“Instead of spending time peacefully on the hospital bed, patients end up damaging their health themselves. We are counselling them to totally avoid watching any video related to Coronavirus,” Dr. Prabhakar said. He pointed out that patients can instead watch videos involving comedy, spirituality and nature to ensure that their mind remains calm.

 

A doctor of the hospital said adverse videos affect the patients’ oxygen levels, heart beat and other parameters.

 

...
Tags: mobile videos, covid patients, negative videos, dr. endluri prabhakar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


