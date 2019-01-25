search on deccanchronicle.com
World’s lightest satellite built by 15 students launched

Published Jan 25, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2019, 1:35 am IST
The satellite has a month’s lifespan and a team of 15 students developed it in a week’s time.
Space Kidz CEO Srimathy Kesan with the students.
Nellore: Kalamsat is an experimental telecommunications satellite developed by a team of 15 students.

“During disaster or emergency situations, we could deploy nano-satellites in place of huge ones,” said Srimathy Kesan, CEO, Space Kidz India, Chennai.

 

“We will test the effectiveness of nano communication satellites during this mission.”

The satellite has a month’s lifespan and a team of 15 students developed it in a week’s time. “We will study how communication systems function during disaster and emergency situations. We cannot wait to conduct our experiments,” said Rifath Sharook, one of the team members who built the Kalamsat.

Here are some queries on the mission, answered by experts at Space Kidz.

What’s Kalamsat V2? What’s the practical usage of such satellites?
Kalamsat V2 is a communication satellite. We are trying to explore the possibilities of communication through these nano satellites, which can be placed in lower orbits and act as a mode of communication during disasters.

In fact, material components that can be used to lower the satellite’s weight can be tested, paving the way to innovate new materials. 3D printing is another technology that can be tested by students. Bio-sampling, space agriculture etc... there is so much to learn and explore in space.

How did the project win Isro’s recognition?
The success of our sub-orbital launch in 2017 through Nasa - World’s Lightest Satellite and 1st ever 3D printed Satellite “Kalamsat” - gave us worldwide popularity and I think Isro was happy about that. Subsequently, we made a presentation to Isro and they were impressed by our enthusiasm and gave us this opportunity.

Tags: indian space research organisation (isro)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore




