search on deccanchronicle.com
Science

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 25, 2019, 12:20 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2019, 12:20 pm IST
Kalamsat v2 is the world’s lightest satellite made by Indian students, and weighs just 1.2Kgs.
The 1.2Kg Kalamsat v2 was prepared in 6 days, and was under development since the last 6 years. The team of students at Space Kidz India were headed by Srimathy Kesan.
 The 1.2Kg Kalamsat v2 was prepared in 6 days, and was under development since the last 6 years. The team of students at Space Kidz India were headed by Srimathy Kesan.

ISRO’s rocket launch on January 24 was mainly to put into orbit a 740-kg satellite named Microsat-R that will be used to take high-resolution photographs of the earth. This satellite will be used by the Indian Defence research team. The satellite was launched using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and was successfully placed into orbit. However, what also stole the show was another satellite that was also put into orbit. It is the first such satellite that was designed and built in India.

Onboard the PSLV was the world’s lightest satellite that was built by Indian students. This satellite weighs just 1.2Kgs and is named Kalamsat v2. The satellite cost the student team around Rs 12 Lakhs, but ISRO launched it into orbit for free.

 

The 1.2Kg Kalamsat v2 was prepared in 6 days, and was under development since the last 6 years. The 20+ team of students at Space Kidz India were headed by Srimathy Kesan.

kalamsat v2

About 13 minutes 26 seconds after the PSLV  lift-off, Microsat-R was successfully injected into intended orbit of 274 km. After injection, two solar arrays of the satellite were deployed automatically and ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network (ISTRAC) at Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite.

Subsequently, the fourth stage (PS4) of the vehicle was moved to a higher circular orbit of 453 km after two restarts of the stage, to establish an orbital platform for carrying out experiments. Kalamsat-V2, a student payload, first to use PS4 as an orbital platform, was taken to its designated orbit about 1 hour and 40 minutes after lift-off.

This flight marked the first mission of PSLV-DL, a new variant of PSLV with two strap-on motors.

In the previous PSLV launch on November 29, PSLV-C43 had successfully launched India’s HysIS as well as 30 customer satellites from abroad.

In his post-launch address, Chairman Dr K Sivan said the PSLV-C44 mission was unique as it was for the first time ISRO used the last stage of the rocket as a platform to perform experiments in space.

“I hope the student community will make use of this opportunity being provided by ISRO. This new low cost technology will help students to conduct several inspiring experiments in space by attaching their instruments to the last stage of the rocket,” Dr Sivan said.

He congratulated Kalamsat-V2 team for their perfection in making satellites. “We must strive for science-oriented India. ISRO is open to all students across India. We want students to bring their satellites to us and we will launch them. Young scientists will shape the future of India,” Dr Sivan said. He also introduced the Kalamsat-V2 team.

Kalamsat v2 is a 10cm cube satellite weighing just 1,200 grams. This satellite launched from Satish Dhawan space centre, Sriharikota on 24th January 2019 at 23:39 hrs IST. Kalamsat v2 uses modified new kind of electronic systems and buses which makes use of commercially off-the-shelf components to make the space exploration easier and economical. The development team will be testing the performances of these newly modified systems like OBC, eps, communication, and structure.

kalamsat v2

Kalamsat will be the first-ever satellite to use this ps4 as the orbital platform and do research. It will reduce the cost of space exploration and launch very much and also reduce the development of space debris.

The Kalamsat v2 satellite was entirely built by team Space Kidz India.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: isro, kalamsat, pslv, satellite launch


Latest From Science

Space Kidz CEO Srimathy Kesan with the students.

World’s lightest satellite built by 15 students launched

At 11.37 pm the rocket, standing 44.4m tall, blasted off majestically into the night sky from the First Launch Pad in Sriharikota.

2019 space debut with launch of 2 satellites

Space Kidz CEO Srimathy Kesan with the students.

World’s lightest satellite built by students launched

DRDO logo. (Photo: PTI/File)

2019 space debut with launch of 2 satellites



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

The 1.2Kg Kalamsat v2 was prepared in 6 days, and was under development since the last 6 years. The team of students at Space Kidz India were headed by Srimathy Kesan.
 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
 

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

Facebook will make a move to prevent users who have had their organization’s pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Countdown to ISRO launch of PSLV-C44 tonight

The PSLV with two strap-on configuration has been identified for this mission and the configuration is designated as PSLV-DL.

Scientists warn of climate 'time bomb'

Found underground in cracks in soil, sand and rock, groundwater is the largest useable source of freshwater on the planet and more than two billion people rely on it to drink or irrigate crops.

Blue Origin to make 10th flight test of space tourist rocket

The rocket will be carrying several science experiments for NASA. The small rocket crossed the frontier of space last year, which is internationally agreed to be 62 miles (100 kilometers) above Earth, known as the Karman Line.

Bitter cold cancels some lunar eclipse festivities

Although it is a total eclipse, the moon will never go completely dark but rather take on a coppery red glow. (Photo: Pixabay)

Trump administration to roll out new missile defense plan

The US is looking at putting a layer of sensors in space to more quickly detect enemy missiles when they are launched.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham