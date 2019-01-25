search on deccanchronicle.com
Science

2019 space debut with launch of 2 satellites

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Jan 25, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Isro used new variant of PSLV for space mission.
At 11.37 pm the rocket, standing 44.4m tall, blasted off majestically into the night sky from the First Launch Pad in Sriharikota.
Nellore: India on Thursday night opened its 2019 space account by successfully putting into orbit imaging satellite Microsat R for the Defence Research and Development Organisation and student-built nano-satellite Kalamsat in a copy book style.

The exercise to convert the fourth stage as a platform to a students built nano-satellite Kalamsat, is yet to be completed at the time of going to press.

 

However, Isro chairman Dr Sivan declared that the maiden mission in 2019 is a grand success and Kalamsat also in the orbit.

Notable aspects of this space mission are the flying of a new variant of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), switching off and on of the fourth stage engine a couple of times and the use of the fourth stage as an orbital platform for carrying Kalamsat.

With a fierce orange flame at its tail lighting up the night sky, the rocket slowly gained speed and went up and up, enthralling people at the rocket port while its engine noise, like a rolling thunder, added to the thrill.

A more thrilling aspect came in when the rocket’s fourth stage engine was switched off just over 13 minutes after lift-off. A minute later, the DRDO imaging satellite Microsat R was injected, at an altitude of about 277 km. Sources in Shar said there is increased demand for satellites from strategic sectors. About 6/7 satellites are planned to be built.

It may be mentioned here that GSAT-7 and GSAT-7A are the two dedicated military communication satellites while all other earth observation and communication satellites launched earlier were of dual use, for civilian as well as defence.

At about 54 minutes after the PSLV’s lift-off, its fourth stage was restarted and run for about 16 seconds, after which it was again cut off. About 100 minutes after lift-off, the rocket’s fourth stage was again switched on for a few seconds before it was again cut off.

Finally, about 103 minutes after the rocket left the earth, the fourth stage began its role as an orbital platform carrying Kalamsat-V2 at an altitude of 450km.

Tags: indian space research organisation (isro), polar satellite launch vehicle
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore




More From Science

Countdown to ISRO launch of PSLV-C44 tonight

The PSLV with two strap-on configuration has been identified for this mission and the configuration is designated as PSLV-DL.

Scientists warn of climate 'time bomb'

Found underground in cracks in soil, sand and rock, groundwater is the largest useable source of freshwater on the planet and more than two billion people rely on it to drink or irrigate crops.

Blue Origin to make 10th flight test of space tourist rocket

The rocket will be carrying several science experiments for NASA. The small rocket crossed the frontier of space last year, which is internationally agreed to be 62 miles (100 kilometers) above Earth, known as the Karman Line.

Bitter cold cancels some lunar eclipse festivities

Although it is a total eclipse, the moon will never go completely dark but rather take on a coppery red glow. (Photo: Pixabay)

Trump administration to roll out new missile defense plan

The US is looking at putting a layer of sensors in space to more quickly detect enemy missiles when they are launched.
