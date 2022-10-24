  
Science 24 Oct 2022 ISRO to put another ...
Science

ISRO to put another set of 36 OneWeb satellites in orbit by Jan 23

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 24, 2022, 3:03 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2022, 3:03 am IST
ISRO chairman S Somanath. (PTI)
 ISRO chairman S Somanath. (PTI)

Nellore: ISRO would put another set of 36 satellites from the UK-based OneWeb company into the low-earth orbit in January next.  The UK firm has signed a contract with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, to pay over Rs 1,000 crore for both the launches.

ISRO chairman S Somanath stated this at a press conference after the successful launch of LVM3-M2 mission during the wee hours of Sunday at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota.

OneWeb is a joint venture of India’s Bharti Global and the UK government.  

He said the rocket’s cryogenic engine was at its best in Sunday’s mission and expressed satisfaction over the separation of all the satellites without any hitch.

OneWeb chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said this was a historic day for the Indian Space sector. “We
had placed a request to ISRO for launch of satellites a few months back and the premier space organisation carried out two launches of 36 satellites each.”

ISRO has 12 to 16 launches in the pipeline, all of them OneWeb Gen2 satellites.

CMD of NSIL, D Radhakrishnan, said LVM3 has made a remarkable entry into the commercial satellite launch market. The company is planning to have a constellation of about 650 satellites in low earth orbit (LEO) to offer communication satellites and the constellation operates in the LEO Polar Orbit.

In special, ISRO top brass greeted  Telecom major and Bharti Group founder Sunil Mittal Bharti as this was his birthday.

While praising ISRO for the success of LVM3 mission, AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said LVM3 is known for its ability to carry heavy satellites and has accomplished the orbit very accurately on its first commercial mission.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the ISRO team for the successful launch of LVM3-M2, the heaviest rocket, which placed 36 satellites into orbit with precision.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: isro chairman s somanath, indian space research organisation (isro), oneweb, newspace india limited (nsil)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Horoscope 24 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Science

The Governor said it was a great achievement for the entire launch team of ISRO as LVM3, one of the heaviest rockets which can carry payloads up to 8000 kg has accomplished the orbit accurately on its first commercial mission. — Twitter

Jagan, Gov. congratulate ISRO after rocket launch

ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 lifts-off from a launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The rocket successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of OneWeb, on ISRO's maiden commercial mission. (PTI /R Senthil Kumar)

ISRO scripts history with successful commercial mission LVM3-M2

Maitreyee Wairagkar, a neuroscientist and neuroengineer (Image credit: /www.imperial.ac.uk)

Young neuroscientist Maitreyee makes India proud

Wood has components like cellulose, hemicelluloses and lignin, wherein both cellulose and hemicellulose are optically transparent but lignin is optically opaque. (Photo: Twitter)

Modified wood likely to turn transparent to replace glass, say researchers



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Omicron a 'deviant' from Covid pandemic progression script: Virologist T Jacob John

A medical staff member speaks with a COVID-19 patient in the infectious disease ward of the Strasbourg University Hospital, eastern France. (Photo: AP)

Cough sound-based AI tech to detect Covid, TB

British deputy high commissioner for AP and Telangana Dr Andrew Fleming saw the performance of the technology live at the GHCCD here on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

Young neuroscientist Maitreyee makes India proud

Maitreyee Wairagkar, a neuroscientist and neuroengineer (Image credit: /www.imperial.ac.uk)

New antibody helps block Covid transmission in cells: Study

The approach could be added to existing SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktails for greater function against emerging variants. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Modified wood likely to turn transparent to replace glass, say researchers

Wood has components like cellulose, hemicelluloses and lignin, wherein both cellulose and hemicellulose are optically transparent but lignin is optically opaque. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->