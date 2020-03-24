Science 24 Mar 2020 Canadian researchers ...
Science

Canadian researchers study drugs to reduce Covid19 complications

AFP
Published Mar 24, 2020, 10:52 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 10:52 am IST
Several COVID-19 patients have had severe complications from a surge of activated immune cells in the lungs -- known as a "cytokine storm"
AFP Photo
 AFP Photo

Montreal: Canadian researchers launched a study Monday into the use of a powerful anti-inflammatory drug to reduce the risks of pulmonary complications and death related to the new coronavirus.

Several COVID-19 patients have had severe complications from a surge of activated immune cells in the lungs -- known as a "cytokine storm."

 

In a cytokine storm, the immune system overreacts and damages lung tissue, leading to acute respiratory distress and multi-organ failure.

A team led by Jean-Claude Tardif, director of the Montreal Heart Institute research center and professor of medicine at the University of Montreal, are hoping the drug colchicine will work to moderate the overproduction of immune cells and their activating compounds -- called cytokines -- in COVID-19 patients.

If it proves to be successful, the drug -- which is already used to treat gout and pericarditis (inflammation of the heart membrane), and is readily available and inexpensive -- could become a key tool in the pandemic fight.

At a news conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Can$192 million (US$132 million) in funding for vaccine development and production in Canada, as well as several partnerships with firms to accelerate clinical trials and the eventual production of a vaccine and treatments.

"Once there are promising options, Canada needs the capacity to mass produce treatments as quickly as possible," he said.

Those named by the prime minister included Vancouver's AbCellera, Medicago in Quebec City, and Toronto-based startup BlueDot, which used artificial intelligence to flag the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan nine days before the World Health Organization, as well as the University of Saskatchewan and the National Research Council.

Tardif told public broadcaster Radio-Canada that he hopes to know if colchicine is effective in coronavirus patients within three months.

He said he became interested in its possible application as a COVID-19 fighter when it became clear that most children were resistant to the illness.

Children typically have reduced inflammatory responses to colds and flus, compared to adults.

In laboratory tests, animals whose inflammatory responses were blocked also lived longer after being exposed to influenza.

The hypothesis was worked on by 125 people and Health Canada approved the Quebec government-funded study within 24 hours.

According to a heart institute statement, the researchers are looking to recruit 6,000 Canadians with the coronavirus, for a clinical trial.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: coronavirus outbreak, canada covid-19


Latest From Science

Representational image

Covid19 myths busted: Read this before you believe in Whatsapp forwards

Dawn Canova, clinical manager for outpatient wound care at Carroll Hospital, handles a sample from a person tested for the coronavirus at a drive-thru station in the hospital's parking garage in Westminster, Maryland. AFP Photo

US begins first phase of clinical trials for vaccine against Covid19

Cell biologist Prof Frank Grosveld, one of the members of the research team.

Signs of hope: Cell biologists report discovery of first antibody to combat Covid-19

A couple wearing protective masks are seen crossing the street in New York City. AFP Photo

Covid19 spreads even before people show symptoms, study says



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Covid19 myths busted: Read this before you believe in Whatsapp forwards

Representational image

Research leads to connection between DNA alteration and cancer

This study analysed mutation patterns within the vast non-coding regions of human DNA that control how and when genes are activated.

Favouritism, regionalism did not spare even Nobel laureate C V Raman

Development of Indian science has been impeded by favouritism andn regionalism, says a paper presented at the Indian Social Science Congress.

Climate change alters body clock of snakes

Since the city’s temperature has been warmer over the last few days the reptiles are coming out in the open to soak in the heat, he said.

The nearest thing to Martian terrain is a place in Kutch, Gujarat

Prof Saibal Gupta of IIT-Kharagpur says a site in Kutch district of Gujarat could be the nearest thing to a clone of the Martian terrain.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham