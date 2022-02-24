Science 24 Feb 2022 Drug that may treat ...
Science

Drug that may treat serious COVID-19 complication in children identified

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2022, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2022, 12:18 pm IST
The drug larazotide acetate was administered to four extremely ill children ages 3 to 17
This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (Photo: AP/File)
 This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (Photo: AP/File)

Washington: Scientists have identified a promising drug candidate for the treatment of a rare but severe, and potentially life-threatening condition in children infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19.

Multi-inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) usually develops weeks to months after children have experienced a mild or even asymptomatic case of COVID-19, the researchers said.

 

MIS-C leads to high fevers and a hyperinflammatory response that can affect multiple organs, including the heart, brain and gastrointestinal organs, they said.

A previous study by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) in the US showed that in cases of MIS-C, the SARS-CoV-2 virus can remain in the gut for weeks to months after the infection.

When SARS-CoV-2 is present in the gut, an impaired mucosal barrier can allow small viral particles, such as the spike protein, to enter the bloodstream, leading to infections such as COVID-19 and in rare cases, the hyperinflammatory response that triggers MIS-C.

 

The SARS-CoV-2 virus uses the spike protein to enter and infect the cells.

"Working collaboratively, we have been able to demonstrate that viral particles that remain in the gut long after COVID-19 infection can instigate MIS-C," said David Walt, senior author of the study published in the journal Critical Care Explorations.

"Building on this important discovery, we wanted to see if treatment with a drug developed for another condition -- celiac disease -- could help resolve symptoms in children experiencing MIS-C, said Walt.

 

The team administered the drug larazotide acetate to four extremely ill children ages 3 to 17 being treated for MIS-C.

The study shows that larazotide decreases the release of zonulin, a molecule that can lead to increased gut permeability and an impaired mucosal barrier, a layer of thick mucus in the gut.

The researchers compared the clinical outcomes of the four children who received larazotide plus steroids and intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) to 22 children who received only steroids and IVIG.

The children who received four daily oral doses of larazotide acetate had a significantly faster resolution of gastrointestinal symptoms and a slightly shorter hospital stay, they said.

 

The study also found that serum levels of the spike protein dropped much more quickly in children treated with larazotide, clearing from the blood within one day, versus 10 days for children not treated with the drug.

"These findings suggest that larazotide may provide a safe and beneficial adjuvant therapy for the treatment of MIS-C," the researchers said.

"Expansion of clinical trials is urgently needed to ascertain the clinical impact of larazotide on MIS-C," they added.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: sars cov-2, sars-cov-2 virus
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle


Latest From Science

A disguised worker of the Public Health Ministry prepares a Sinovac vaccine againsgt COVID-19 to inoculate a child at the Maria Montessori Initial Education Center, in Quito. (Photo: AFP)

Study finds limited efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has RNA as its genetic material. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

SARS-CoV-2 can damage heart blood vessels without infecting them: Study

In this file photo taken on August 05, 2021, vials and syringes of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine are displayed for a photograph at a Culver City Fire Department vaccination clinic in Culver City, California. (Photo: AFP)

Quality of antibodies improves for months after COVID-19 vaccination: Study

In this file photo taken on December 15, 2021, the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine awaits administration at a vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: AFP)

Three doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine better than two: Study



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Study finds limited efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron

A disguised worker of the Public Health Ministry prepares a Sinovac vaccine againsgt COVID-19 to inoculate a child at the Maria Montessori Initial Education Center, in Quito. (Photo: AFP)

Pfizer confirms COVID pill's results, potency versus omicron

This file handout photo provided to AFP on November 16, 2021 courtesy of Pfizer shows the making of its experimental Covid-19 antiviral pills, Paxlovid, inside his laboratory in Freiburg, Germany. (Photo: AFP)

AstraZeneca Covid vaccine's third dose ups antibody response to Omicron: Study

A youth gets a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination center in La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo: AP)

First nasal spray for treating adult COVID-19 patients launched in India

Glenmark's Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray). (Photo: ANI)

Mix-and-match vaccines highly effective against COVID-19: Lancet study

A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a vaccination centre in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->