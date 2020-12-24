Bharat Biotech sends Phase-2 study results of Covaxin trial

Bharat Biotech has been asked to submit more details to the subject committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for a review (AFP)

Hyderabad: Prominent drug firm Bharat Biotech has submitted the phase-2 study results of Covaxin in 380 participants and stated that the vaccine against Covid-19 has accelerated the response from immune cells of participants to fight the virus. Two doses of its intramuscular vaccines were given in a space of four weeks to them.

Adverse reactions of Covaxin in participants were local in the form of pain in the injection area and swelling. The other reactions noted due to this vaccination were resolved within 24 hours, the company said in a statement.

“The vaccine-induced response in the body was good,” the company said and added that the cells were found to be aggressive in their response to the presence of the inactivated virus.

Bharat Biotech has been asked to submit more details to the subject committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for a review. The company has applied for emergency-use authorisation for Covaxin. Altogether, the data of human trials on 26,000 volunteers has to be submitted by the company to the subject committee.

The government plan is to vaccinate the health and other emergency sector workers so that they can feel safe and in turn offer protection to others and also help in vaccinating others.

