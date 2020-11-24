The Indian Premier League 2020

Science 23 Nov 2020 No severe safety eve ...
Science

No severe safety event on Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 24, 2020, 2:05 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2020, 2:05 am IST
There were 23,000 participants being assessed, who among them would be following two regimes of half dose and full dose
AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England. AstraZeneca says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine were "highly effective'' in preventing disease. A vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford prevented 70% of people from developing the coronavirus in late-stage trials, the team reported Monday Nov. 23, 2020.(AP)
  AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England. AstraZeneca says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine were "highly effective'' in preventing disease. A vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford prevented 70% of people from developing the coronavirus in late-stage trials, the team reported Monday Nov. 23, 2020.(AP)

No hospitalization or severe cases were noted among those who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine AZD1222 according to interim analysis of 131 trial participants, as per an official company release Monday. There were two different doses regimes used by the company. Between them, one regime has shown a better profile, the company said in its detailed analysis.

There were 23,000 participants being assessed, who among them would be following two regimes of half dose and full dose, and two full doses of AZD1222. In one dose regime (n=72), where the full dose was followed one month apart, the efficacy was 90 per cent. In another dose (n=8) regime, it was found that the efficacy was 62 per cent.

 

The combined analysis of both the dose regimes (n=11) showed that the efficacy of the vaccine was 70 per cent.

The company said that more data will continue to accumulate with efficacy and safety being of prime importance. “There are no serious safety events related to the vaccine,” the company said. It said that AZD1222 was well tolerated across both dosing regimens.

The current trials are going on in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Japan, Russia, South Africa and Kenya besides some Latin American countries, with more trials being planned in other European and Asian countries.

 

The company will now prepare regulatory submission of data to authorities around the world for conditional or early approval. They are also planning for ‘Emergency use listing’ from the World Health Organisation for an accelerated pathway to vaccine availability in low-income countries.

The 90 per cent efficacy announcement by the company has led the way for many more volunteers to join the trial. It will now be scaled-up to 60,000 volunteers, after the data is studied and submitted to the WHO and for peer review in journals.

The present vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions of two (2) to eight (8) degrees Celsius for at least six months and administered within existing healthcare settings.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: astrazeneca vaccine, vaccine for the world, cheap covid-19 vaccine, astrazeneca trial results, pfizer, moderna, normal temperature storage


Latest From Science

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes, with the logo of the University of Oxford and its partner British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (AFP)

Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine 'encouraging' for older age groups

This picture taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading

Explained | Here's how coronavirus vaccine trials work

US-backed Pfizer-BioNTech and Russia's Sputnik V need much lower storage temperature conditions compared to protein-based vaccine candidates like the one developed by Novavax. (Representational Image:AP)

Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say

This creative image taken in a studio in Paris on November 16, 2020, showing a syringe and a vaccine vial with the reproducted logo of a US biotech firm Moderna, illustrates the announcement of an experimental vaccine against Covid-19 from Moderna that would be nearly 95% effective, marking a second major step forward in the quest to end the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Covaxin to use ViroVax's adjuvant Alhydroxiquim-II to boost immune response

Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus, isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, an Indian virology research institute. (Representational Image: AFP)

Celestial excitement in store for sky gazers this month

The planets can be seen using a pair of binoculars or telescopes

Hyderabad male nurse develops COVID-19 a second time. Is that even possible?

Doctors say they are still learning about the basic behaviour of the coronavirus. (Representational image)

Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is over 90% effective

This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

US sends 2 million doses of malaria drug to Brazil for COVID-19 treatment

A pharmacy tech holds a pill of Hydroxychloroquine at Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham