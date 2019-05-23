India launches spy satellite to help forces

Risat-2B will provide continuous view of the earth even during bad weather for the benefit of armed forces, who can use its capabilities to detect border infiltration.

Sriharikota: India on Wednesday got an earth observation satellite with military and civilian capabilities with the flawless launch of the Risat 2B on board the PSLV, the workhorse rocket of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Risat-2B will provide continuous view of the earth even during bad weather for the benefit of armed forces, who can use its capabilities to detect border infiltration.

Its predecessor, the Risat-2, kept an eye on terror camps across the border.

According to Isro scientists, Risat-2B would further improve country’s imaging reconnaissance abilities. It can also be used for disaster management.

About 5,000 people who had assembled at the newly built visitors gallery applauded as the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C46) blasted off at 5.30 am on schedule from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota on Wednesday.

They had the rare opportunity of witnessing the first stage separation because of the clear sky. Weighing 615 kg, Risat-2B has a mission life of about 10 years.

The rocket placed the Radar Imaging Satellite-2B into an orbit of 556 km above the earth, about 15 minutes and 25 seconds after lift-off. After separation, the satellite’s solar arrays deployed automatically and Isro Telemetry Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru assumed control. Risa-2B will be brought into its operational configuration in the next few days.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.