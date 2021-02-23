Science 23 Feb 2021 NASA releases Mars l ...
Science

NASA releases Mars landing video: 'Stuff of our dreams'

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2021, 11:31 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2021, 11:48 am IST
The Perseverance rover landed last Thursday near an ancient river delta in Jezero Crater to search for signs of ancient microscopic life
This combination of images from video made available by NASA shows steps in the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover as it approaches the surface of the planet on February 18, 2021. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
 This combination of images from video made available by NASA shows steps in the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover as it approaches the surface of the planet on February 18, 2021. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Cape Canaveral: NASA on Monday released the first high-quality video of a spacecraft landing on Mars, a three-minute trailer showing the enormous orange and white parachute hurtling open and the red dust kicking up as rocket engines lowered the rover to the surface.

The footage was so good and the images so breathtaking that members of the rover team said they felt like they were riding along.

 

It gives me goose bumps every time I see it, just amazing, said Dave Gruel, head of the entry and descent camera team.

The Perseverance rover landed last Thursday near an ancient river delta in Jezero Crater to search for signs of ancient microscopic life. After spending the weekend binge-watching the descent and landing video, the team at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, shared the video at a news conference.

These videos and these images are the stuff of our dreams," said Al Chen, who was in charge of the landing team.

 

Six off-the-shelf color cameras were devoted to entry, descent and landing, looking up and down from different perspectives. All but one camera worked. The lone microphone turned on for landing failed, but NASA got some snippets of sound after touchdown: the whirring of the rover's systems and wind gusts.

Flight controllers were thrilled with the thousands of images beamed back  and also with the remarkably good condition of NASA's biggest and most capable rover yet. It will spend the next two years exploring the dry river delta and drilling into rocks that may hold evidence of life 3 billion to 4 billion years ago. The core samples will be set aside for return to Earth in a decade.

 

NASA added 25 cameras to the USD 3 billion mission  the most ever sent to Mars. The space agency's previous rover, 2012's Curiosity, managed only jerky, grainy stop-motion images, mostly of terrain. Curiosity is still working. So is NASA's InSight lander, although it's hampered by dusty solar panels.

They may have company in late spring, when China attempts to land its own rover, which went into orbit around Mars two weeks ago.

Deputy project manager Matt Wallace said he was inspired several years ago to film Perseverance's harrowing descent when his young gymnast daughter wore a camera while performing a backflip.

 

Some of the spacecraft systems like the sky crane used to lower the rover onto the Martian surface  could not be tested on Earth.

So this is the first time we've had a chance as engineers to actually see what we designed, Wallace told reporters.

Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's science mission chief, said the video and also the panoramic views following touchdown are the closest you can get to landing on Mars without putting on a pressure suit.

The images will help NASA prepare for astronaut flights to Mars in the decades ahead, according to the engineers.

 

There's a more immediate benefit.

I know it's been a tough year for everybody, said imaging scientist Justin Maki, and we're hoping that maybe these images will help brighten people's days.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: perseverance rover lands on mars, nasa., nasa releases mars landing video, mars mission, thomas zurbuchen
Location: United States, Florida


Latest From Science

This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover, bottom, landing on Mars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars, will search for signs of life

Experts say the human body is now ready to act against the antigen that the vaccine is providing (AP)

Second dose of COVID-19 jab will see more adverse effects: Experts

A study by Imperial College of London stated four news symptoms of Covid-19 (PTI)

Study finds four new symptoms of Covid-19

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had held a pan-India relay hunger strike from February 1-14 on the issue (PTI)

IMA petition against govt's move allowing ayurveda doctors to perform surgery



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars, will search for signs of life

This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover, bottom, landing on Mars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Doc alert! Diarrhoea, vomiting, headache could be COVID-19 symptoms too

Doctors believe that the virus genome is undergoing changes with the change of season.

Zydus Cadila's potential COVID drug may begin human clinical trials

Representational Image. (AP)

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective

This creative image taken in a studio in Paris on November 16, 2020, showing a syringe and a vaccine vial with the reproducted logo of a US biotech firm Moderna, illustrates the announcement of an experimental vaccine against Covid-19 from Moderna that would be nearly 95% effective, marking a second major step forward in the quest to end the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

Want to stay away from coronavirus? Wear N95 mask, suggest Indian researchers

Traffic policemen try the N-95 mask distributed by Chennai police commissioner A.K. Viswanathan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham