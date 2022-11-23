Isro to launch nine satellites on Nov. 26

File photo of ISRO's PSLV-C53/DS-EO and 2 other co-passenger satellites being launched from the second launch pad, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Representational Image/PTI)

NELLORE: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is gearing up to launch nine satellites, including its earth observation satellite EOS-06 (Oceansat-3), Bhutan SAT and seven nano satellites, on board the PSLV-C54 on November 26.

The launch will take place at 11.56 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at SHAR of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

A senior Isro official said that four of the nano satellites were of Spaceflight USA, a Seattle-based company, one was of Astrocast, a Swiss communication company and two (Tybolt 1 and 2) of Hyderabad-based Druva Space.

Officials said this would be the 56th PSLV mission and its third launch in 2022, following the PSLV-C53 mission on June 30 and the PSLV-C52 mission on February 14.

The Oceansat-3 is the fourth satellite among a series of five earth observation series planned. The data from these satellites is used for agriculture, managing water resources, urban planning, rural development, mineral prospecting, environment, forestry and disaster management.

The Isro also invited the public to view the PSLV-C54 launch from the launch view gallery by registering on lvg.shar.gov.in.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.