Science 22 Sep 2021 Severe COVID-19 can ...
Science

Severe COVID-19 can lead to delirium, US study finds

PTI
Published Sep 22, 2021, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2021, 12:33 pm IST
The study, published in the journal BMJ Open, found that patients with delirium tended to be sicker
A woman waits for her turn to get inoculated with a dose of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a school in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)
 A woman waits for her turn to get inoculated with a dose of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a school in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: A study of 150 patients hospitalised for COVID in the US at the beginning of the pandemic found that 73 per cent had delirium, a serious disturbance in mental state wherein a person is confused, agitated and unable to think clearly.

The study, published in the journal BMJ Open, found that patients with delirium tended to be sicker, with more comorbidities like hypertension and diabetes, and appeared to have more severe COVID-related illness.

 

"COVID is also associated with a number of other adverse outcomes that tend to prolong hospitalisation and make recovery difficult," said study author Phillip Vlisides, from the University of Michigan in the US.

The researchers used patient medical records and telephone surveys following hospital discharge for a group of patients hospitalised in the intensive care unit between March and May 2020.

They attempted to identify common threads amongst patients who developed delirium.

The researchers noted that the disease itself can lead to reduced oxygen to the brain as well as the development of blood clots and stroke, resulting in cognitive impairment.

 

Inflammatory markers were greatly increased in patients with delirium. Confusion and agitation could be a result of inflammation of the brain, they said.

"Early on in the pandemic, we weren't performing standard delirium prevention protocols like we usually do," Vlisides said.

"A big reason for that is early on in the pandemic in the pre-vaccine era, we had limited personal protective equipment and were trying to limit COVID exposure and disease transmission," he added.

There was a correlation between the use of sedatives and delirium -- patients with delirium were sedated more often and frequently at higher doses.

 

"It is common to use IV sedatives in the ICU, particular for patients on a ventilator. However, from talking to nurses, we found that patients with severe COVID were inherently more delirious and agitated at baseline, perhaps prompting more sedative use, said Vlisides.

The study also found that cognitive impairment can persist even after discharge.

Almost a third of patients did not have their delirium marked as resolved in their chart upon leaving the hospital and 40 per cent of these patients required skilled nursing care.

Almost a quarter of patients screened positive for delirium based on assessment by their caretaker. For some patients, these symptoms lasted for months.

 

This can make managing the recovery process after hospitalisation that much more difficult.

"Whatever creative ways we can implement in delirium prevention protocols is likely to be very helpful," Vlisides said.

"That includes consistent communication with family members, bringing in pictures and objects from home, and video visits if family cannot safely visit," he added.

The take-home message is that for patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19, cognitive impairment -- including depression and delirium -- is highly likely, he added.

 

"Overall, this study highlights another reason why getting vaccinated and preventing severe illness is so important. There can be long term neurological complications that perhaps we don't talk about as much as we should," Vlisides said.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: delirium, covid infection
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle


Latest From Science

The earlier study of Y chromosomes on humans showed sex-specific repeats to regulate reproduction. (Representational Image)

New finding: Y chromosomes regulate genes in reproduction

People get inoculated with the dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP/File)

COVID-19 pandemic had psychosocial impact on healthcare workers, study says

Space technology has come very handy in the area of disaster management, the minister said, adding that space medicine is also deeply connected in the endeavour to send three Indians to space. (Photo: PTI)

Gaganyaan mission likely to be launched by 2022 end or early 2023: Jitendra Singh

U.S. health authorities will consider this latest real-world data as they decide if at least some Americans need a booster, and how soon after their last dose. (AP)

Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die of COVID: US Studies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Covaxin neutralises both Alpha, Delta variants of Covid-19: US top health institute

A medic holds a vial of Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine, Covaxin. (Photo: AFP/File)

Covid vaccines effective at reducing severe illness, hospitalisation: Lancet study

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP/Rafiq Maqbool)

ISRO eyes 15% share in $350 bn space economy

He said that opening the doors to the private sector was necessary for aspects like designing and realisation of launch vehicles and satellites apart from maintaining satellites in space as ISRO or DOS cannot carry the weight of their own since demand for space applications was increasing constantly. — Representational image/DC

Efficacy of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine drops to 84 per cent after 6 months

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at the Cecilia Rivadeneira Foundation in Quito. (Photo: AFP/File)

WHO warns new Mu variant of COVID-19 could be more vaccine-resistant

Mu - also known by its scientific name as B.1.621 - was first identified in Colombia in January 2021. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->