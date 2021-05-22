Science 22 May 2021 After Covid recovery ...
Science

After Covid recovery, high-protein diet is must

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 22, 2021, 1:14 am IST
Updated May 22, 2021, 1:14 am IST
Nutritionists are recommending protein supplementation and inclusion of protein-rich foods to build immunity
Experts say foods like spinach, green leafy vegetables, dry-fruits like almonds, yogurt and citrus fruits would help improve immunity. (DC file photo)
 Experts say foods like spinach, green leafy vegetables, dry-fruits like almonds, yogurt and citrus fruits would help improve immunity. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: After recovery from Covid-19, the body’s process of rebuilding cell immunity requires supplementation and a diet consisting of high protein as also liquids for hydration, and of green vegetables.

Nutritionist Sujatha Stephen explains, "In the intensive care unit, we are starting with ‘L Gultamine’. It will help in early recovery and also supplement protein level in the body. People who have been on steroids must take high intake of liquids. This is required for hydration of the body."

 

The post-discharge follow up in hospitals has become important as patients are coming back with side-effects.

Nutritionists say they are recommending protein supplementation and inclusion of protein-rich foods like eggs, paneer, low-fat meat and cereals to build immunity.

Nutritionist Fatima Z. explains, "Those who have history of diabetes are put on a strict diet. There are many youngsters showing high sugar levels in their 20's and 30's. This recovered group of Covid 19 is first being evaluated for their sugar levels and a matching diet is prescribed."

 

Experts say foods like spinach, green leafy vegetables, dry-fruits like almonds, yogurt and citrus fruits would help improve immunity. Food with hidden sugars like junk foods, beverages, juices, readymade shakes etc must be avoided by those who have recovered. These can raise the sugar levels.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: post covid food, post covid care, protein intake for covid recovery, protein rich food for covid patients, rebuilding cell immunity, l gultamine
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Science

This irrational use of steroids has led to a range of side-effects. (DC file photo)

Steroids without supplements slow cure for ex-covid patients

Oral care should be a part of health recommendations for every individual. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Gum disease could lead to a severe COVID-19 infection

The work was carried out in CCMB in collaboration with researchers from Ladakh and Karnataka. (Representational Image)

Tibetans adapt to low altitude : CCMB study

The advisory recommended the use of gable fan systems and roof ventilators in offices, auditoriums, shopping malls and other closed public spaces. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Aerosols carrying Covid-19 virus can travel in air up to 10 meters: Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Gum disease could lead to a severe COVID-19 infection

Oral care should be a part of health recommendations for every individual. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars, will search for signs of life

This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover, bottom, landing on Mars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Arab spacecraft closes in on Mars on historic flight

In this handout photograph released on July 20, 2020, by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries an H-2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, known as 'Al-Amal' in Arabic, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in UAE to explore Mars, blasts off from Tanegashima Space Centre in southwestern Japan. (Photo by Handout / Mitsubishi Heavy Industries / AFP)

Doc alert! Diarrhoea, vomiting, headache could be COVID-19 symptoms too

Doctors believe that the virus genome is undergoing changes with the change of season.

Paddy and other cultivation in saline soil possible, say scientists at KVK

Different varieties of paddy are being cultivated on 20 acres at Krish Vigyana Kendra in Undi. — By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham