After Covid recovery, high-protein diet is must

Experts say foods like spinach, green leafy vegetables, dry-fruits like almonds, yogurt and citrus fruits would help improve immunity. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: After recovery from Covid-19, the body’s process of rebuilding cell immunity requires supplementation and a diet consisting of high protein as also liquids for hydration, and of green vegetables.

Nutritionist Sujatha Stephen explains, "In the intensive care unit, we are starting with ‘L Gultamine’. It will help in early recovery and also supplement protein level in the body. People who have been on steroids must take high intake of liquids. This is required for hydration of the body."

The post-discharge follow up in hospitals has become important as patients are coming back with side-effects.

Nutritionists say they are recommending protein supplementation and inclusion of protein-rich foods like eggs, paneer, low-fat meat and cereals to build immunity.

Nutritionist Fatima Z. explains, "Those who have history of diabetes are put on a strict diet. There are many youngsters showing high sugar levels in their 20's and 30's. This recovered group of Covid 19 is first being evaluated for their sugar levels and a matching diet is prescribed."

Experts say foods like spinach, green leafy vegetables, dry-fruits like almonds, yogurt and citrus fruits would help improve immunity. Food with hidden sugars like junk foods, beverages, juices, readymade shakes etc must be avoided by those who have recovered. These can raise the sugar levels.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.