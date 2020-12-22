Science 21 Dec 2020 Experts call for mol ...
Science

Experts call for molecular sequencing of the virus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Dec 22, 2020, 2:21 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2020, 2:21 am IST
The new variant has raised doubts of re-infection in the Covid-19 recovered patients
With the UK already rolling out its vaccination programme, we will soon find out the quantum of those affected by the new strain.
 With the UK already rolling out its vaccination programme, we will soon find out the quantum of those affected by the new strain.

HYDERABAD: Even as India has taken a good step in cancelling travel to and from the United Kingdom, a need is being felt to immediately implement the vaccination program with the existing chain.  

Scientists and researchers are seeking proactive steps of molecular sequencing of the virus as was done in the case of poliovirus. They aver that this will provide more information on epidemiology and the spread of the disease. Acquiring this knowledge will help authorities to align with health research and health services and help formulate informed strategies to mitigate the adverse impact of the virus.

 

Dr K.K. Aggarwal, president of Confederation of Medical Associations of Asia and Oceania (CMAAO) points out, “Protection from vaccine is not immediate as it will take one to two weeks following the second dose. All those who are vaccinated will still have to follow safety protocols of masks, hand hygiene and social distancing.”

The new variant has raised doubts of re-infection in the Covid-19 recovered patients. There are also doubts about infection after taking the vaccine.

Dr Aggarwal says, “It is possible but the impact of the disease will be less.”

 

With the efficacy of the vaccine being six to eight months, it is being viewed as a yearly vaccine for protection from the disease. With new variants coming in, the efficacy of the vaccine will be a point of debate. There are also doubts about it becoming similar to the influenza vaccine where the new strain has to be taken into account and accordingly develop the vaccine.

A senior scientist, on condition of anonymity, explained, “With new variant strains, analysis of efficacy can be known only after a critical mass of the population is inoculated. With the UK already rolling out its vaccination programme, we will soon find out the quantum of those affected by the new strain.”

 

There is a vaccine readiness among a section of Indian healthcare workers, who are being counselled about its benefits.

A senior doctor explained, “With new strains coming in, the vaccine is the only way forward. There is very little that can be done, otherwise. In order to live a normal life, it is important to get vaccinated.”

The adverse effects of vaccines are a concern but many of them reason that vaccines are the only way forward until herd immunity to the virus gets developed.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: vaccination most needed to lead normal life, molecular sequencing advised like in polio virus, doubts about re-infection of covid virus, follow covid protocols even after vaccination, herd immunity


Latest From Science

Although India has made much headway in the field of genome sequencing, it is dependent on chemicals that have to be imported.

Genome sequencing takes a hit in India

The study helps to understand the spread of Covid-19 infection and plan its management.

45 per cent people developed antibodies against Covid-19 in Nellore

The next such great conjunction will occur on March 15, 2080.

Jupiter, Saturn to be in a ‘great conjunction'

Since immunity is compromised, development of disease is inevitable as it was noted in organ transplant cases. If it is due to use of medicines, there has to be a rethink as to how to minimise its use.

Steroids used in Covid treatmet leading to fungal infections in few patients



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Genome sequencing takes a hit in India

Although India has made much headway in the field of genome sequencing, it is dependent on chemicals that have to be imported.

Celestial excitement in store for sky gazers this month

The planets can be seen using a pair of binoculars or telescopes

Gene editing to produce disease-free babies not yet entirely safe, say experts

The international commission, made up of 18 experts from different disciplines, said that genome editing on embryos should not be used to create a pregnancy unless it has been “clearly established” that the changes can be reliably made without also making “undesired changes”. (Photo |

Two volunteers who were given Oxford vaccine are fine

The Oxford vaccine candidate has been administered to two volunteers at the Bharathi Hospital in Pune.

Plasma therapy does not really help beat COVID-19, finds ICMR study

A medic holds a bag of plasma donated by COVID-19 survivor, at the Plasma Bank in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Use of convalescent plasma therapy in coronavirus-infected patients does not help in reducing mortality or progression to severe COVID-19. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham