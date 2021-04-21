Science 21 Apr 2021 COVAXIN effective ag ...
Science

COVAXIN effective against multiple variants of SARS-COV-2, double mutant strain: ICMR

ANI
Published Apr 21, 2021, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Apr 21, 2021, 1:44 pm IST
This development comes amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic being witnessed across the country
View of a vial of India's COVAXIN vaccine against COVID-19. (AFP)
New Delhi: Indigenously-developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, made by Bharat Biotech, neutralises multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday.

"ICMR study shows #COVAXIN neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well," the ICMR tweeted.

 

This development comes amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic being witnessed across the country. As per the union health ministry, India on Wednesday crossed a landmark with more than 13 crore people administered with doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

More than 29 Lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
"Cumulatively, 13,01,19,310 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,01,413 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today," the health ministry said.

Tags: covaxin effectiveness, bharat biotech, covid mutants, covid variants, double mutant strain


