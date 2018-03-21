search on deccanchronicle.com
Science

World War II ship wrekage found

AP
Published Mar 21, 2018, 8:12 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 8:21 am IST
The team used sonar data and a remotely operated underwater vehicle to identify and verify the wreckage.
This Feb. 14, 1942 photo provided by the U.S. National Archives shows the five Sullivan brothers on board USS Juneau (CL-52) at the time of her commissioning ceremonies at the New York Navy Yard. The brothers who were all killed in the World War II sinking of the USS Juneau on Nov. 13, 1942 (Photo: AP)
 This Feb. 14, 1942 photo provided by the U.S. National Archives shows the five Sullivan brothers on board USS Juneau (CL-52) at the time of her commissioning ceremonies at the New York Navy Yard. The brothers who were all killed in the World War II sinking of the USS Juneau on Nov. 13, 1942 (Photo: AP)

The recent discovery of the USS Juneau in the depths of the South Pacific has provided some closure to people with connections to the ship, which was blown apart during World War II. Hundreds died, including the five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo, Iowa, whose story was chronicled in a 1944 movie. An expedition backed by Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Paul Allen reported finding the wreckage over the weekend.

David Reams, senior director of maritime operations for Allen, said the team's primary aim was to find the USS Lexington, which it reported finding earlier this month more than 500 miles (805 kilometers) off the eastern coast of Australia. With some extra time, Reams said the team decided to look for other "wrecks of interest" in the same general area.

 

The team used sonar data and a remotely operated underwater vehicle to identify and verify the wreckage.

"Well, that's gonna be the J. There's the U, N, E, here's the A. That's it. That is the Juneau," Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for Allen, said in a video clip provided by Allen's organisation.

The name across the stern and the gun configuration helped identify the ship, he said. Kraft also said the stern was next to the bow and nearly a kilometre (0.6 miles) from the ship's midsection, speaking to the level of destruction the ship endured.

This is the fifth US vessel that Allen's teams have reported discovering. Data from the three most recent, which include the USS Indianapolis last summer, are particularly noteworthy because data is being gleaned from deep-water wrecks that have not been seen before, said Paul Taylor, communication branch head for the Naval History and Heritage Command.

Wreckage of the USS Juneau - named for the city in Alaska - was found about 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometres) underwater, off the coast of the Solomon Islands, Allen's organization said.

The vessel was destroyed on Nov. 13, 1942, during intense fighting with the Japanese during the Battle of Guadalcanal. It was hit twice by torpedoes, the second of which split the ship in two. While about 115 men survived the explosion, rescue efforts did not start for several days in part because of the danger in the area, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command.

Ultimately, 683 of the ship's 697 sailors died, Taylor said. Ten survived and four had transferred to another ship to provide medical aid before the USS Juneau sank, he said.

Bob Neymeyer, a historian at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, called the discovery of the ship's wreckage "stunning news."

The brothers, "blue collar kids living in a factory town of Waterloo, Iowa," had convinced the Navy to assign them to the same ship, he said. An Associated Press photographer shot photos of the brothers as they enlisted in Des Moines.

Even after so many years, and at a time when most World War II veterans have died, Neymeyer said the Sullivan family's sacrifice stands out. He said the deaths were the largest single-family combat loss in American military history.

WW IIAlleta Sullivan, left, mother of the five Sullivan brothers who lost their lives in the sinking of the cruiser USS Juneau (Photo: AP)

"We have people visit the museum and many of them want to know where the Sullivans are buried and we would tell them somewhere in the South Pacific," Neymeyer said. "Now we can tell them more specifically where the remains are after 75 years and that brings more closure than somewhere in the South Pacific."

Reams said the team does not publicly disclose exactly where they have found ships to discourage wreck hunters but for US ships it does provide that information to the Naval History and Heritage Command for its own records.

Samuel Cox, director of the Naval History and Heritage Command, said he was struck at how well preserved the three most recent ships found were.

With the USS Juneau, he said the extreme violence with which the ship met its end was obvious from the images captured, including twisted metal and guns blown from their normal position.

He said discoveries like this, made by reputable organizations with no intent to disturb a site, can provide important information on the condition of a wreck site and even on what happened. It also can help provide closure for families, and it's important that the sacrifices that have been made are not forgotten, he said.

Mary and Raymond Testa, who live in Texas, were excited when they heard the USS Juneau had been found.

Mary Testa had inherited letters from her mother that had been written by a sailor aboard the ship, William Meeker Jr. Meeker's mother also was Mary Testa's godmother.

The letters have since been donated to the Juneau-Douglas City Museum, in Alaska's capital city.

Mary Testa said the discovery of the ship was unbelievable. Her husband said he couldn't stop talking about it.

"I contacted everybody I could possibly think of ... who has any relationship to the ship," Raymond Testa said.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: world war 2, second world war, wwii, wwii wreckage




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rising number of people in US are getting high on bug spray

Authorities fear that even if this trend stops, another similar one will soon emerge (Photo: Pixabay)
 

How data-mining firms use Facebook ‘like’ patterns to manipulate voters

While people don’t exist in a Facebook-only vacuum, it is possible that bogus information users saw on the site could later be reinforced by the ‘rabbit hole’ of clicks and conspiracy sites on the broader internet. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

World Oral Health Day 2018: Tooth health may indicate diabetes risk

Dental exams may provide a way to identify someone at risk for developing diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shriya Saran's husband woos her with Hindi speech as he turns desi at Udaipur wedding

Screengrabs from the pictures and videos of Shriya Saran's wedding.
 

Woman dies following acupuncture therapy that involves getting stung by bees

The woman’s death raises questions about the procedure (Photo: AFP)
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Shami’s uncle makes this big statement about Jahan

"We told her (Hasin Jahan) we want to sort it out with her and her lawyer but she wanted properties to be purchased on her name immediately. She might have even got rid of Shami, you never know," said Mohammed Shami's uncle Khurshid Ahmed. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Lack of evidence put Hawking’s Nobel hopes in black hole

In this file photo, Britain’s Professor Stephen Hawking is presented with his illuminated Freedom scroll by the Chamberlain of the City of London Peter Kane as he receives the Honorary Freedom of the City of London during a ceremony at the Guildhall in the City of London. (Photo: AP)

Warming could threaten half of species in 33 key areas: report

The Miombo Woodlands risks losing 90 per cent of its amphibians, 86 per cent of birds, and 80 per cent of mammals. (Photo: AFP)

China to offer commercial recoverable satellites in next two years

China has used these satellites in the past to send seeds into space, developing new types of plants from seeds that have been exposed to zero gravity and cosmic radiation. (Representational image)

Star Wars? President Trump proposes military space force

President Donald Trump speaks at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

The skeleton, now on show in the French city of Lyon to possible buyers such as museums or private collectors before the June 4 auction, is estimated to be worth between 1.2 million and 1.8 million euros. (Representational image/Pixabay).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham