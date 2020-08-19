148th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,766,872

47,310

Recovered

2,036,796

50,099

Deaths

53,018

762

Maharashtra61547743787020687 Tamil Nadu3496542897876007 Andhra Pradesh3062612183112820 Karnataka2409481569494201 Uttar Pradesh1624341048082515 Delhi1547411394474226 West Bengal122753926902528 Bihar10987580740558 Telangana9393772202711 Assam8220258295203 Gujarat80942638102820 Odisha6453345315415 Rajasthan6397748960898 Haryana4893641298557 Kerala4789831390176 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3440021762898 Jammu and Kashmir2932621886561 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa123338356116 Puducherry83964909123 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
Science 19 Aug 2020 New study says flush ...
Science

New study says flushing public urinals can spread COVID-19 virus

PTI
Published Aug 19, 2020, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Aug 19, 2020, 12:14 pm IST
Scientists from Yangzhou University say masks should be made mandatory in public washrooms
Scientists from Yangzhou University say public urinals in densely populated areas can be a serious public health challenge. (File photo)
 Scientists from Yangzhou University say public urinals in densely populated areas can be a serious public health challenge. (File photo)

Beijing: A new Chinese study of the COVID-19 coronavirus has found that it can potentially be transmitted by the cloud of aerosol triggered when a public urinal is flushed.

The study, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, says wearing a mask should be mandatory even in public washrooms.

 

Earlier studies have shown that the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted by feces and urine.

Scientists from Yangzhou University in China simulated and tracked virus-laden particle movements when urinals are flushed. "We used a method of computational fluid dynamics to model the particle movement that occurs with the act of flushing," said the study's co-author Xiangdong Liu.

According to the researchers, flushing a urinal involves an interaction between gas and liquid interfaces, resulting in a large spread of aerosol particles released from the urinal.

 

The simulations performed by the scientists revealed that the trajectory of the tiny particles ejected by flushing a urinal "manifests an external spread type, with more than 57 per cent of the particles travelling away from the urinal."

They said when men use urinals within a public restroom, these tiny particles can reach their thigh within 5.5 seconds when compared to the toilet flush, which takes 35 seconds to reach slightly higher.

However, according to Liu, particles from urinals "show a more violent climbing tendency. The climbing speed is much faster than toilet flushing."

 

Since urinals are used more frequently within densely populated areas, the researchers pointed out that particles will travel faster and farther, posing a serious public health challenge.

The study underscored the importance of wearing a mask in public places, especially in restrooms.

"From our work, it can be inferred that urinal flushing indeed promotes the spread of bacteria and viruses," Liu said.

"Wearing a mask should be mandatory within public restrooms during the pandemic, and anti-diffusion improvements are urgently needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19," he added.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: yangzhou university, public urinals coronavirus


Latest From Science

Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace successfully tested an upper-stage rocket engine (Photo- Skyroot Facebook)

Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace test-fires upper stage rocket engine

The scientists next plan to work with chemists and pharmacologists to design a new drug that could bind to the spike protein. (Representational Image: AP)

Scientists discover new vulnerability that helps coronavirus to enter host cells

Scientsts at CCMB see some hope in the way the virus has been mutating as time passes. (Representational image: AFP)

SARS Cov-2 original strain slowly disappearing

Farmers transplant paddy saplings in a field during rain, in Kochi. (PTI)

India Meteorological Department to use AI in weather forecasting



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

No freedom from Covid on August 15: Scientists

Covaxin is candidate vaccine being tested by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

Doc alert! Diarrhoea, vomiting, headache could be COVID-19 symptoms too

Doctors believe that the virus genome is undergoing changes with the change of season.

Does plasma therapy really help COVID-19 patients?

Closer home, while we await a cure or vaccine for COVID-19, social media is flooded with plasma donation pledges. PTI Photo

India stands nowhere on Covid-19 research, says virologist

India is not among countries collaborating on research into the airborne transmission of the coronavirus. (AFP)

Self-swabbing for COVID-19 tests also gives accurate results: Study

A health worker preserves a nasal swab sample of a person. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham